Amber Glenn's Olympic Moment: Team USA Skates to Season Best at Milano Cortina 2026 (2026)

'I told myself to enjoy it, and I had my moment in my spiral.'

Amber Glenn's Olympic moment was a long time coming. On Thursday night (February 19th) at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, the three-time U.S. champion delivered a stunning performance in the women's free skate at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. She soared to a season's best score of 147.52, a total score of 214.91 that would have placed her fourth at last year's World Championships.

Glenn, who is 26 years old, became the oldest U.S. woman to compete in Olympic figure skating in nearly a century. Her performance was a testament to her years of hard work and experience. After the short program, she reset with a clear goal: to execute a specific step sequence as her reward.

Her determination was evident from the start. Glenn launched into a commanding triple Axel, earning over 10 points. She then built her program with control and confidence, skating to the tunes of 'I Will Find You' and 'The Return' with composure. Glenn ticked off her technical content one element at a time, including a clean triple Flip, a triple toe loop combination, and a triple Lutz-double toe loop, maintaining steady speed and attack across the ice.

Her lone stumble came on the final jumping pass. She attempted a triple loop, the same element she had popped in Tuesday's short program, and put her hand on the ice on the landing, resulting in a negative grade of execution. But the mistake did little to dampen the atmosphere.

As the final notes rang out, a sea of American flags waved in the stands with thunderous applause and cheers. Glenn punched the air, celebrating her achievement. While she may have stumbled at the end, her performance was a triumph of determination and skill, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and cementing her place in Olympic history.

