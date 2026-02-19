Amazon Ring Ends Partnership with Flock Safety: Privacy Concerns & Backlash Explained (2026)

The Ring's Dark Side: Amazon's Smart Doorbell Company Faces Backlash Over Privacy Concerns

In a surprising move, Amazon's Ring has decided to terminate its partnership with Flock Safety, a controversial surveillance firm. This decision comes amidst growing scrutiny over Ring's privacy practices and its association with law enforcement agencies.

The partnership, announced in October, would have granted police and law enforcement access to Ring's video footage, raising serious privacy concerns. However, the deal was short-lived, as Ring faced intense backlash following a Super Bowl advertisement that many deemed 'creepy'.

Ring's statement cited the partnership as requiring more resources than anticipated, and emphasized that no customer videos were ever shared with Flock Safety. A Flock spokesperson confirmed the cancellation as a mutual decision, stating it would allow both companies to better serve their customers.

But here's where it gets controversial... Ring, acquired by Amazon in 2018, has a history of privacy concerns. Its decision to partner with Flock, especially amidst Trump's immigration crackdown, raised eyebrows. The Super Bowl ad, showcasing the 'Search Party' feature, sparked a new wave of criticism, with Senator Ed Markey calling for Amazon to discontinue its monitoring features, urging Americans to oppose this 'creepy surveillance state'.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation described the ad as a disguise for a feature that could unleash biometric identification, tracking, and locating anything. This sparked mockery online and from rivals like Wyze, who satirized Ring's commercial in their own video, watched almost 100,000 times on YouTube.

While Ring's Search Party feature isn't directly linked to Flock, both companies face public mistrust over their privacy practices and law enforcement collaborations. Flock, founded in 2017, has grown rapidly, with its cameras and license plate readers active in over 5,000 US cities as of last year. Its plans to partner with Ring were announced just a day after Senator Ron Wyden accused Flock of not preventing the 'abuse' of its cameras, citing concerns about their use in immigration crackdowns and targeting women under abortion laws.

Flock disputes these reports, but the damage to its reputation is done. Ring, too, works closely with law enforcement, receiving thousands of requests annually for customer camera footage, which it complies with when legally required.

So, is this a step in the right direction for Ring and Flock to regain public trust, or is it too little, too late? What are your thoughts on the role of tech companies in surveillance and privacy? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments!