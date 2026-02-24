Amazon Labour Violation in BC: Delta Warehouse Pay Increase Retroactively Restored (2026)

Amazon's Selective Pay Hike: A Controversial Labour Code Violation Unveiled

A recent ruling by the British Columbia Labour Relations Board has shed light on a contentious labour dispute, sparking debates over fair wages and union rights.

In a surprising turn of events, the board found that Amazon, the e-commerce titan, violated the province's labour code by selectively increasing wages for workers at various facilities while leaving out those at a unionized warehouse in Delta, B.C. This decision has left many wondering: Was it a strategic move or an oversight?

The story unfolds: Amazon granted scheduled pay raises to workers at most of its sites, but the unionized Delta warehouse employees were inexplicably excluded. The board's ruling mandates Amazon to provide the same wage increase to these workers, backdated to when the non-union workers received their raises.

Unifor, the union representing the workers, hailed the decision as a victory for the approximately 800 employees whose wages had been unfairly frozen. Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's regional director, stated that the union filed a complaint last September, accusing Amazon of unfair labor practices, and the company vigorously contested it.

But here's where it gets controversial: This isn't the first time Amazon has been accused of such tactics. The board previously ruled that Amazon had engaged in an anti-union campaign, hiring extensively to deter unionization. The board's findings revealed that Amazon's anti-union efforts targeted vulnerable workers, many of whom were English language learners.

The union claims the latest decision could cost Amazon over $1 million, as workers are entitled to the retroactive pay increase and had previously received Prime memberships and wage boosts of $2 to $3 per hour.

As Amazon Canada remains silent on the ruling, the question lingers: Is this an isolated incident or part of a larger strategy? The union is determined to secure a collective agreement and investigate other potential violations, keeping the pressure on Amazon.

And this is the part most people miss: Labour disputes often have far-reaching implications. This case highlights the delicate balance between corporate strategies and workers' rights. Should companies be allowed to selectively reward employees, potentially undermining union efforts? Share your thoughts below, but remember, this is a complex issue with no easy answers.

