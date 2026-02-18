Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Stealing Cat from Doorstep! (2026)

Heartbreak on a Doorstep: A Beloved Family Pet Vanishes with an Amazon Delivery!

Imagine the shock and distress of a pet owner discovering that their cherished feline companion has been taken, not by a straying accident, but by someone entrusted with a delivery. This is precisely the harrowing experience faced by Carl Crowther, a devoted owner whose family cat, Nora, was filmed being picked up and carried away by an Amazon delivery driver.

Carl, a 53-year-old maintenance worker, had been anticipating a package on Monday, January 19th. Unfortunately, work called, and he had to leave his home in Elland, West Yorkshire, about an hour before the delivery was scheduled to arrive around 2:30 PM. Little did he know, this timing would lead to a deeply upsetting discovery.

The following day, upon reviewing his home security footage, Carl witnessed a scene that left him and his family devastated. The video clearly shows the delivery driver approaching his doorstep, and instead of leaving the parcel, he picked up Nora and simply walked off with her. Carl described the moment with disbelief: "He comes right up the door, picks up the cat, turns around and walks off."

This alleged cat-napping appears to have been a spontaneous act. According to Carl's account, the driver was going about his duties as usual outside the family home before the incident. "He doesn’t get a response at the door as no one was in, so he looks for somewhere safe to put the parcel," Carl explained. "He then clocked the cat."

But here's where it gets truly heartbreaking... Carl shared with YorkshireLive on Tuesday that the family is “really worried” about Nora’s well-being. Nora is not an adventurous cat; she “always stays very close to home” and is unaccustomed to unfamiliar surroundings. The thought of her being alone and potentially scared is a constant source of anxiety for them.

Carl recounted the moment he checked the cameras again: "This morning, after she’d been missing since yesterday lunch, for some reason I looked at the cameras to see if she’d been about over the late afternoon/evening." The footage that greeted him was a painful confirmation of his fears. "We were devastated when we saw the driver lingering about waiting to seize his opportunity. It was total shock and disbelief when he picked her up and shoved her into his car."

Adding to the urgency of Nora's return is her medical condition. Carl pleaded for Nora's speedy return, emphasizing that she requires medication for a heart murmur. This makes her vulnerability even more critical.

The incident has been reported to West Yorkshire Police, who have confirmed that a “crime of theft has been recorded, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

And this is the part most people miss... Carl expressed his deep disappointment with Amazon's response to the situation. He stated that he had reported the incident but felt he received “disgusting” assistance, particularly when the company asked about the “monetary value” of Nora. "How can you put a value on somebody’s pet?" he questioned, a sentiment that resonates with any animal lover.

A spokesperson for Amazon has acknowledged the situation, confirming that the company is investigating the incident and has been in contact with the police.

Now, let's talk about this. While the video evidence seems clear, the driver's intent remains a subject of speculation. Was this a moment of misguided impulse, or something more deliberate? And how should companies like Amazon ensure their delivery partners uphold the trust placed in them, not just for package delivery, but for the safety of our communities and their pets? What are your thoughts on this deeply upsetting event? Share your agreement or disagreement in the comments below!