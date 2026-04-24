Amazon Buys 10 More Falcon 9 Launches: Accelerating Project Kuiper Deployment (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: The race to dominate space-based broadband is heating up, and Amazon just made a move that could change the game. But here’s where it gets controversial—despite fierce competition with SpaceX’s Starlink, Amazon has quietly purchased an additional 10 Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX itself. Yes, you read that right. In a surprising twist, Amazon is now relying on its rival’s rockets to accelerate its Project Kuiper (formerly Amazon Leo) satellite constellation deployment. This deal, revealed in a recent FCC filing, highlights the growing urgency in the satellite broadband market, where launch capacity is scarce and deadlines are looming.

And this is the part most people miss—Amazon is not just buying launches; it’s strategically securing every available option to meet its ambitious goals. With only 180 satellites in orbit out of 3,232 planned, the company is racing against a July 2026 deadline to deploy half its constellation. In its FCC filing, Amazon requested a two-year extension or a waiver, citing challenges like launch delays, weather disruptions, and technical issues with contracted vehicles. The company also emphasized its progress, including converting Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch options into firm orders, bringing its total to 24 launches.

Here’s the controversial part: Amazon’s 2022 decision to bypass SpaceX in favor of unproven rockets like New Glenn, Ariane 6, and Vulcan Centaur sparked a lawsuit from an investor, who alleged the board acted in bad faith due to Jeff Bezos’ ties to Blue Origin. While the case was dismissed, it raises questions: Was Amazon’s initial strategy a calculated risk or a conflict of interest? And now, by turning to SpaceX, is Amazon admitting its earlier bet was flawed?

Amazon’s filing also hints at a turnaround, with progress on Ariane 6, New Glenn, and Vulcan Centaur. The company claims it can manufacture up to 30 satellites per week and expects to have 700 in orbit by July. But with launch schedules still redacted, skeptics wonder if Amazon can truly meet its 2029 deadline for full deployment.

Thought-provoking question for you: Is Amazon’s reliance on SpaceX a sign of pragmatism or desperation? And does this move signal a shift in the power dynamics of the space launch industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!