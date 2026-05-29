Amazfit Balance 2: New Update Brings Route Planning & More! (2026)

Amazfit is shaking things up with a game-changing update for the Balance 2! Route Planning is here, and it's a feature that outdoor enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting. But this isn't just any old navigation tool...

The new firmware update (3.39.0.4) brings a host of exciting improvements to the already impressive Balance 2 smartwatch. Users can now plan routes directly on their watch or through the Zepp app, making it a breeze to navigate outdoor adventures. This is a huge step forward, especially for those who prefer to leave their phones behind when hitting the trails.

But here's where it gets interesting: Amazfit is not just playing catch-up with this update. They're adding unique features like Exercise Sound Cues, which provide audio alerts during workouts, and swimming heart rate monitoring when paired with the Helio Strap. These additions showcase Amazfit's commitment to innovation and creating a differentiated experience.

The update also refines the mapping capabilities, making it easier to visualize routes with enhanced visuals and added details. Plus, with improved vibration feedback, updated training plans, and optimized battery performance, the Balance 2 is becoming an even more attractive option for fitness enthusiasts.

A word of caution: While this update brings Amazfit closer to the navigation prowess of industry leaders like Garmin and Polar, it's not quite there yet. The navigation tools might not satisfy power users who demand the utmost precision and feature richness. But for many, this update is a significant leap forward, bridging the gap between budget-friendly and premium smartwatches.

Amazfit's strategy is clear: provide users with a robust feature set that evolves over time. This update demonstrates their dedication to delivering value to Balance 2 owners, ensuring they can enjoy structured training without breaking the bank.

So, what do you think? Is Amazfit on the right track with these updates? Are they successfully closing the gap with more established brands? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the future of budget-friendly smartwatches!