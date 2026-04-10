Amateur's Lucky Shot: How Jordan Smith Became a Millionaire in One Point (2026)

Imagine turning a single tennis point into a life-altering fortune! That's exactly what happened at the Australian Open's pre-tournament event, the 1 Point Slam, where an unknown amateur player defied all odds to become an instant millionaire. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a stroke of genius, democratizing tennis and making it accessible to all, or a gimmick that cheapens the sport's prestige?

ESPN reports that Jordan Smith, a previously unheralded local amateur, achieved the impossible, defeating even tennis superstar Jannik Sinner to claim the AUD 1 million (approximately $670,000 USD) winner-take-all prize. The event, held in the iconic Rod Laver Arena, featured a star-studded lineup, including world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. This wasn't your typical tennis tournament; every match was decided by a single, pressure-packed point!

The 1 Point Slam threw the usual tennis rulebook out the window. The knockout bracket included a mix of men and women, seasoned professionals, eager amateurs, and even celebrities like Taiwanese pop icon Jay Chou (who, unfortunately, was eliminated without even swinging his racket after a blistering ace from Petar Jovic!). Smith, who qualified through a state-level event, navigated this eclectic field to reach the final.

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The climactic point saw Smith emerge victorious after Taiwan's Joanna Garland, ranked No. 117 in the world, sent a two-handed backhand wide on Smith's third shot. Interestingly, Garland had the serve, a privilege determined by a playful game of rock, paper, scissors. And this is the part most people miss: Serving wasn't always an advantage in this high-pressure format. Sinner, for instance, lost his third-round match against Smith by netting his serve. Several other top players suffered similar misfortunes. Coco Gauff faulted against Donna Vekić, and Frances Tiafoe sent his serve long against Iga Swiatek – miscues that, despite the stakes, brought laughter and lightheartedness to the court. It’s a testament to the unique atmosphere of the 1 Point Slam.

Garland's journey to the final was equally remarkable. Despite losing in the Australian Open qualifying rounds earlier in the week, she stormed through the 1 Point Slam bracket, defeating Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari, and Vekić. Sakkari, in turn, had eliminated Alcaraz, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of the one-point format. The 1 Point Slam isn't entirely new; it debuted last year, but on a much smaller scale, lacking the star power and the substantial prize money of this year's event.

This year, the Australian Open decided to significantly raise the stakes. In response to the US Open's mixed doubles revamp during the preliminary week, the Australian Open moved the 1 Point Slam to the prestigious Rod Laver Arena, attracting the sport's biggest names and a sold-out crowd. The goal? To create buzz and excitement ahead of the main draw, which begins on Sunday.

So, what do you think? Is the 1 Point Slam a brilliant innovation that makes tennis more entertaining and accessible, or is it a frivolous distraction that detracts from the serious competition of the Australian Open? Does its inclusion of amateurs and celebrities dilute the sport's integrity, or does it broaden its appeal and attract new fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!