Amanda Nunes Breaks Silence: UFC 324 Cancellation, Training with Kayla Harrison's Rival (2026)

The Lioness Roars: Amanda Nunes' Comeback Story Takes a Twist

In a surprising turn of events, Amanda Nunes, the former dual-weight champion, has broken her silence after the cancellation of her highly anticipated comeback fight at UFC 324. This news has left fans and the MMA community buzzing with questions and speculation.

Nunes, who retired after a dominant performance at UFC 289 in 2023, was set to make a stunning return in the co-main event of UFC 324, battling for the bantamweight title. However, fate had other plans, as her opponent, Kayla Harrison, suffered a serious neck injury, forcing the cancellation of their highly anticipated clash.

But here's where it gets controversial... Nunes, known for her fierce determination, has not directly addressed the cancellation. Instead, she has shared a cryptic post on social media, a glimpse into her training sessions with a caption that hints at her unwavering spirit: "The flame continues to live." A subtle yet powerful statement, leaving fans wondering about her future plans.

In her post, Nunes is seen grappling with Larissa Pacheco, Harrison's greatest MMA rival. Pacheco, who defeated Harrison in their first encounter, holds a unique position in the sport. Nunes' revenge win over Pacheco in 2022 makes her the only other woman to have bested Harrison in MMA. A fascinating dynamic, don't you think?

And this is the part most people miss... Nunes' desire to fight again seems stronger than ever. Her training footage and the choice of opponent, Pacheco, suggest a potential rematch with Harrison once she recovers. A true test of champions, this potential bout could be one for the ages.

Kayla Harrison's Emotional Update

In a heartfelt update from her hospital bed, Kayla Harrison, the 135lb queen, spoke about her withdrawal from UFC 324. With tears in her eyes, Harrison apologized to Nunes and the fans, expressing her disappointment and gratitude for the UFC's support. She underwent surgery on her neck, a challenging road to recovery, but one she's determined to conquer. Harrison's resilience and honesty have left a lasting impression on the MMA community.

