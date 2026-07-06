Amal Clooney's Stylish Airport Look Inspired by Fashion Icons (2026)

Amal Clooney's airport style is a masterclass in effortless elegance, and her recent Milan outfit proves it! But is it a coincidence that her fashion choices mirror those of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez?

On February 9, 2026, Amal Clooney, the renowned barrister, and her husband, George, were spotted at the airport in Milan, Italy, just as the Milano Cortina Olympics kicked off. Amal's fashion statement began with her arrival, stepping off the plane in a bold pair of Versace boots, and continued with her departure ensemble.

Her airport attire was a study in casual sophistication. Amal donned a navy rollneck sweater, a timeless black peacoat, and light-wash jeans that skimmed the floor, showcasing her attention to detail. The precision in her outfit's tailoring is a testament to her impeccable taste and style.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Amal shares a fashion preference with two other iconic celebrities. Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer, and Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented entertainer, are often seen sporting floor-brushing pants. Beckham's style leans towards formal trousers paired with sky-high platforms, but she also embraces jean trousers, as seen during her Parisian escapades. Lopez, meanwhile, experiments with various jean silhouettes, from baggy to flared, all tailored to perfection.

While Amal, Victoria, and Jennifer have distinct fashion senses, they all understand the power of good tailoring. But is this a mere coincidence, or is there a deeper trend at play?

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