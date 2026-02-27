Alyssa Thomas: From College Phenom to WNBA "Engine"! (2026)

Alyssa Thomas has always been a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court, and her journey from college standout to WNBA powerhouse is nothing short of inspiring. But here's where it gets even more impressive: her impact isn't just about scoring points—it's about dominating every aspect of the game. Let's dive into how this phenom made waves in college and continues to shine with the Phoenix Mercury.

Thomas burst onto the WNBA scene after being drafted by the New York Liberty in 2014, but it was her trade to the Connecticut Sun that truly kickstarted her professional career. Fast forward to her 2025 season with the Phoenix Mercury, and she’s still proving why she’s a cornerstone of the league. That year, she averaged a staggering 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game, solidifying her status as a top contender for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. And this is the part most people miss: her versatility on the court is what sets her apart—she’s not just a scorer; she’s a playmaker, a defender, and a rebounder all in one.

Before dominating the WNBA, Thomas was a college basketball juggernaut at the University of Maryland. Over four seasons, she averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game—numbers that mirror her professional stats and highlight her consistency. Her freshman year alone was a testament to her talent, as she averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 assists, helping her team finish with an impressive 24-8 record.

Thomas’s college debut against Monmouth was a glimpse of what was to come. She dropped 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, snagged three steals, and dished out an assist in a blowout 73-40 victory. But here's where it gets controversial: while some players rely on scoring to make their mark, Thomas’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways—even in quieter scoring nights—is what truly defines her greatness. For instance, after a seven-point outing, she went on a nine-game streak of scoring 10 or more points, showcasing her relentless consistency.

One standout game during this streak was against Towson, where she scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds, and recorded five steals. She followed that up with a 16-point performance against American, adding seven rebounds, four steals, an assist, and a block. Her streak continued with a 14-point game against East Carolina, where she also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Bold statement: Thomas’s ability to fill up the stat sheet in every category is what makes her one of the most complete players in basketball history.

Her streak eventually ended in a game against St. John’s, where she scored just five points. But true to form, she still made her presence felt with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. This game perfectly encapsulates her mindset: even when the shots aren’t falling, she finds ways to contribute.

Now, as a key player for the Phoenix Mercury, Thomas continues to be a driving force, helping her team compete at the highest level. Her journey from Maryland to the WNBA is a testament to hard work, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Controversial question to spark discussion: Is Alyssa Thomas the most underrated all-around player in the WNBA, or is her impact finally getting the recognition it deserves? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Follow us on X to explore more about Alyssa Thomas’s incredible career and her achievements before joining the Mercury. Click here to stay updated: https://x.com/MercuryOnSI!