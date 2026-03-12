Alysa Liu Wins 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Gold | Historic U.S. Sweep to 2002 Return (2026)

Alysa Liu's Olympic Gold: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

'She's Back!': Alysa Liu's Unlikely Comeback to Olympic Glory

In a stunning turn of events, Alysa Liu, the 2025 world champion, has emerged as the 2026 Olympic gold medalist. Her journey to the top is a testament to her unwavering determination and love for the sport. After a two-year hiatus following the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Liu made a remarkable comeback, surprising the figure skating world once again.

Liu's free spirit and joyful demeanor on the ice are well-known, but her technical prowess and unwavering focus were the driving forces behind her Olympic bid. With this win, she becomes the first U.S. women's figure skater to claim gold since Sarah Hughes in 2002. But Liu's story is far from ordinary.

The Early Prodigy: A U.S. Title at 13

Liu's talent was evident from a young age. At just 13, she became a U.S. champion, showcasing her early promise. She was the third U.S. woman to land a triple axel and the first to execute a quad in competition, earning her a 6th-place finish at the Beijing Olympics. But at 16, she made a surprising decision to walk away from the sport.

The Unlikely Comeback: A Year Later, She's Back

Two years later, Liu found herself drawn back to the ice. She began training, and in a remarkable turn of events, she won the World Championships just a year later, surprising even herself. Her words after the short program, 'I really don't feel nervous. I don't feel the pressure. There's nothing like holding me down or holding me back,' perfectly encapsulate her mindset.

The Final Showdown: Liu vs. Sakamoto

The final showdown between Liu and Japan's veteran three-time world champion, Kaori Sakamoto, was a thrilling spectacle. Sakamoto's performance was breathtaking, with her signature class evident throughout her Edith Piaf free skate. However, a few small errors on her jumps proved to be the difference between gold and silver.

A Emotional End: Sakamoto's Last Dance

Sakamoto's performance was her last, as she announced this season would be her final one. Her tears after the event were a mix of emotions, whether it was the loss of gold or the enormity of the moment. In the end, Liu's two-point lead secured her the gold medal, while Sakamoto settled for silver.

The Rising Star: Ami Nakai's Delightful Debut

In third place, 17-year-old Ami Nakai from Japan made her Olympic debut a delightful success. Despite slipping to 9th in the free skate, her performance was strong enough to secure the bronze medal.

Amber Glenn's Redemption: From 13th to 5th

Amber Glenn's journey was one of redemption. Starting from 13th place, she rallied to 3rd place in the free skate and 5th overall. Her rendition of 'I Will Find You' was masterful and easy, with only one error, a hand-down on her final jump. Her season's best of 147.52 points for the free skate earned her a total of 214.91 points.

A Tensions-Filled Wait: Glenn's Uncertain Lead

As each skater performed, Glenn's lead was in jeopardy. She cheered for her competitors, aware that their success could topple her from the lead. Her conflicting emotions were evident, as she wanted to see a fantastic event but also didn't want to lose her position. In the end, her resilience and determination paid off, and she left the arena with a smile on her face.

A Story to Remember: Liu's Triumph

Alysa Liu's Olympic gold is a story of resilience, determination, and love for the sport. Her journey from a young prodigy to an unlikely comeback is an inspiration to all. As she stands on the podium, Liu's triumph is a testament to the power of perseverance and the beauty of sportsmanship.