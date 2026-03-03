Always Was Tonight: Gamilaroi Man Tony Armstrong's Satirical News Show (2026)

Imagine a news show that doesn't just report the headlines, but tackles them head-on with wit, satire, and a distinctly First Nations perspective. That's exactly what 'Always Was Tonight' offers, and it's precisely why you should be paying attention. This isn't your average nightly news; it's a bold, unapologetic take on current events.

'Always Was Tonight,' hosted by the proud Gamilaroi man Tony Armstrong, promises a 'sharp and satirical' lens on the news, delivering information with a healthy dose of 'blaklash!' It's a term that implies a powerful, insightful, and often humorous critique from an Indigenous Australian viewpoint. Think of it as news commentary with a cultural perspective often missing from mainstream media. It's designed to challenge assumptions and offer a fresh, engaging way to understand what's happening in the world.

The show premiered on Wednesday, January 21st at 9:00 PM on ABC TV and ABC iview. That means you can catch it live on television or stream it at your convenience online.

To get a sneak peek, there's a trailer available. The trailer, which runs for 30 seconds, was released two weeks prior to the show's premiere, giving audiences a taste of what to expect. The trailer can be found on ABC iview under the video ID MP2502H052C00GN1.

