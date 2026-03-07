AlUla Tour 2026 Stage 3 Recap: Yannis Voisard's Summit Finish Victory (2026)

The AlUla Tour 2026: A Tale of Triumph and Strategy

The AlUla Tour 2026 delivered an exhilarating spectacle on its third stage, a summit finish that would ultimately shape the race's outcome. The stage, a flat terrain with no technical obstacles, saw several teams take on the challenge, but it was Tudor Pro Cycling that emerged victorious. Yannis Voisard, a standout performer, claimed the stage win and assumed the race leadership.

The race began with a breakaway group consisting of Nader Hazazi, Zhe Yie Kee, and Muhammad Nur Aiman Bin Rosli. The Malaysian duo, Hazazi and Yie Kee, broke away early, but their lead was short-lived as the peloton caught up with 36 kilometers to go. The absence of technical roads or towns to navigate through kept the peloton calm, but the day's climax unfolded during the final descent.

A high-speed fall involving a UAE Team Emirates - XRG rider added an element of unpredictability. As the peloton ascended the final climb, Team Jayco AlUla took the lead. Paul Double initiated an attack, followed by several riders. With 2.2 kilometers to go, Jan Christen launched a daring move from behind, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Christen's victory seemed imminent, but the exposed and wide desert road proved challenging. Afonso Eulálio bridged the gap, joined by his teammate Kevin Vermaerke, but neither would claim the top spot. After a brief stop, Sergio Higuita sprinted ahead, only to settle for third place. Yannis Voisard, a force to be reckoned with, emerged as the strongest uphill finisher, securing the stage win and the race lead, with Eulálio in second place.

This stage showcased the importance of strategy and adaptability in cycling. The race's outcome hinged on the teams' ability to navigate the flat terrain, manage the breakaway, and execute their tactics during the final climb. The AlUla Tour 2026 continues to captivate audiences, leaving them eager to see how the race unfolds in the coming stages.