Alton Towers Ride Access Changes: Discrimination Against Autism, ADHD, and Anxiety? (2026)

A recent decision by Merlin Entertainments, the company behind popular UK theme parks like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, has sparked anger and controversy among families with autistic or ADHD members. The company's announcement that it would no longer allow people with these conditions to use the disability queuing system has left many feeling excluded and frustrated.

The Hidden Disability Dilemma

Merlin Entertainments cited increased demand for ride access passes as the reason for the change, which will be implemented during the February half-term. Critics argue that this move unfairly targets individuals with hidden disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, and anxiety. The company, however, maintains its commitment to supporting neurodivergent guests and those with mental health needs, stating that they are actively listening to feedback about the changes.

A Personal Impact

Terri, a mother from Stoke-on-Trent, shared her family's experience. Her five-year-old son, Jasper, who is autistic, had previously enjoyed visiting CBeebies Land at Alton Towers. With the new Bluey ride being a highlight, Terri feared that Jasper's tendency to lash out when overwhelmed, coupled with the uncertainty of other visitors' reactions, would prevent them from fully enjoying the park.

"We wouldn't be able to go to Alton Towers because we couldn't run the risk of big queues," Terri explained, highlighting the impact of the new restrictions.

The Emotional Toll

The changes have taken a toll on families like Terri's. She expressed anger and upset over the loss of ride access passes, which had significantly improved their past visits. "I just feel like the hidden disabilities are penalised. We still pay the same price for our Merlin passes, but we can't get to use them half as much," she said, highlighting the sense of inequality.

Emma Camp, another visitor, shared similar sentiments. She enjoys visits to Alton Towers and Thorpe Park but struggles with anxiety in large crowds. The new eligibility criteria left her feeling devastated and excluded. "It definitely made me feel angry," she said.

A Lack of Suitable Adjustments?

Merlin Entertainments has proposed adjustments, such as sensory rooms or quiet spaces, to support those who struggle with crowds and queuing. However, Emma and others argue that these adjustments are not practical for their needs. Leaving a ride queue to use these spaces would defeat the purpose, they say.

A Passionate Enthusiast

Hannah, a mother from Yorkshire, shared her son Eren's passion for theme parks. Eren, who is autistic, is described as a "major" enthusiast, particularly loving the sensory experience of rollercoasters. His sensory difficulties, however, make queuing in crowded, noisy environments distressing, and without the time and space to recover, he would be unable to access rides.

The rule changes have brought Hannah a mix of "disappointment and anger."

The Company's Response

Rob Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Merlin Entertainments, acknowledged that the previous ride access pass system was no longer effective due to increased demand. The company is committed to finding a solution that benefits all guests, he said, adding that they are keeping the new approach under review ahead of the main season openings in March.

"We remain deeply committed to creating inclusive experiences and ensuring all guests feel supported when visiting our attractions," Smith emphasized.

A Controversial Move?

But here's where it gets controversial: Is Merlin Entertainments' decision truly inclusive? Or does it further marginalize individuals with hidden disabilities? And this is the part most people miss: the impact on families like Terri's, Emma's, and Hannah's. Their stories highlight the very real challenges faced by those with autism, ADHD, and anxiety.

