ALS and Football: The Hidden Connection You Need to Know | Chris Johnson's Story (2026)

The Unspoken Truth: ALS, Football, and the Risks We Ignore

When former NFL running back Chris Johnson revealed his ALS diagnosis, the sports world paused—but only briefly. What struck me most wasn’t just the tragedy of his condition, but the silence surrounding its connection to football. Personally, I think this omission is more than an oversight; it’s a symptom of a deeper cultural reluctance to confront the darker side of the sports we love.

The Elephant in the Room: ALS and Football’s Uncomfortable Link



Let’s be clear: the data is undeniable. Studies show NFL players are nearly four times more likely to develop ALS than the general population. What makes this particularly fascinating is how this statistic has been quietly folded into the NFL’s concussion settlement fund, almost as if it’s an afterthought. In my opinion, this isn’t just about compensation—it’s about acknowledgment. If you take a step back and think about it, the fact that ALS is treated as a presumptive condition for retired players speaks volumes. Yet, when Chris Johnson’s story aired on Good Morning America, this critical link was barely mentioned. Why?

One thing that immediately stands out is the awkward dance media outlets perform around this topic. Johnson’s wife hinted at a possible connection between his symptoms and football, but the narrative quickly shifted to the randomness of sporadic ALS. What many people don’t realize is that while sporadic ALS is indeed random, the elevated risk for football players makes it anything but coincidental. This raises a deeper question: Are we intentionally avoiding the conversation because it’s too uncomfortable?

The Risks Athletes Take—And the Ones We Ignore



Tom Brady recently said something that stuck with me: “Part of what you sign up for as an athlete is… you’re willing to take more risks.” He’s not wrong. But here’s where I diverge from the typical narrative: the full scope of those risks isn’t always transparent. Sure, torn ligaments and broken bones are part of the deal, but what about the long-term consequences of repeated head trauma? ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s—these aren’t just medical terms; they’re potential futures for athletes who’ve given their all to the game.

What this really suggests is that the conversation about risk in sports is incomplete. We celebrate the grit, the glory, and the sacrifice, but we rarely discuss the toll it takes on the human body. From my perspective, this isn’t about demonizing football or any other sport. It’s about honesty. If we’re going to applaud athletes for their bravery, we should also acknowledge the invisible battles they might face years later.

The Broader Implications: A Shrinking Talent Pool?



Here’s a detail that I find especially interesting: the existential threat to football isn’t just about lawsuits or settlements—it’s about the next generation. As awareness grows, more parents might think twice before letting their kids play. This isn’t just speculation; it’s already happening. If the talent pool shrinks, the quality of play at the highest levels could suffer. But is that a bad thing? Personally, I think it’s a necessary evolution. Sports should adapt to prioritize athlete safety, even if it means changing the game as we know it.

Beyond Football: The Universal Risks of Sports



Football isn’t the only sport with a head trauma problem. Soccer, hockey, rugby—even combat sports like UFC—all carry significant risks. Watching the World Cup, I couldn’t help but cringe every time a player headed the ball. Yet, we rarely connect those moments to potential long-term damage. Why? Because we’re conditioned to celebrate the spectacle, not question it.

In my opinion, this is where the real work needs to be done. It’s not about singling out one sport; it’s about shifting the culture. Athletes will always take risks—that’s part of what makes sports compelling. But those risks should be fully informed, not buried in footnotes or settlement documents.

Final Thoughts: The Cost of Ignorance



Chris Johnson’s story is heartbreaking, but it’s also a wake-up call. The link between ALS and football isn’t just a medical footnote—it’s a moral imperative. We owe it to current and future athletes to have this conversation openly and honestly.

What this really suggests is that the cost of ignoring these risks isn’t just measured in lawsuits or declining participation rates. It’s measured in lives. And that’s a price no sport should be willing to pay.

So, the next time you watch a game, remember: the risks are real, the stakes are high, and the conversation can’t wait. Because, in the end, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the people who play it.