All New Xbox Games Coming in January 2026 - Release Dates, Game Pass Titles & More! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new Xbox games in January 2026! We've got a diverse range of titles to keep you entertained, from epic adventures to thrilling shooters and even a few surprises. So, let's dive into the details and uncover the gems that await Xbox enthusiasts this coming month.

The Ultimate Xbox Gaming Extravaganza: January 2026

Here's a sneak peek at some of the biggest releases:

2XKO (Date TBD): A free-to-play fighting game with a twist. 2XKO emphasizes teamwork, allowing you to control both champions or duo with a friend. With Fuses, powerful playstyle modifiers, every match is a unique experience.

There's more to discover! Here's a comprehensive list of all the new Xbox games coming out in January 2026:

I Am Future (January 8)

Hero Seekers (January 9)

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (January 9)

SPEAR (January 9)

Disco Simulator (January 15)

Apartment No 129 (January 16)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Queens of the Abyss (January 16)

MIO: Memories in Orbit (January 20)

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven DLC (January 22)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (January 22)

Look Mum No Computer (January 22)

MAVRIX by Matt Jones (January 22)

Escape From Ever After (January 23)

Horror Tale 1: 4k Remaster (January 23)

I'm in Love With Your Dead Grandmother (January 23)

Highguard (January 26)

Code Vein 2 (January 29)

DUSK INDEX: GION (January 29)

I Hate This Place (January 29)

The 9th Channel (January 30)

Additionally, we have some exciting news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The following titles are confirmed for the service in January 2026:

MIO: Memories in Orbit (January 20)

Nova Roma for PC (January 22)

So, which of these games are you most excited about? Are you a fan of the classic Final Fantasy franchise, or do you prefer the thrill of online shooters? Maybe you're intrigued by the unique concepts of MIO or 2XKO. Whatever your gaming preferences, January 2026 has something for everyone.

