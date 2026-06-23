All Blacks Sevens: A Heartbreaking Loss in Bordeaux (2026)

The recent rugby sevens tournaments in Bordeaux have left me with a mix of awe and introspection, particularly when reflecting on the All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens’ performances. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these teams, often seen as rugby juggernauts, navigated through highs and lows that reveal deeper truths about the sport and its evolving dynamics.

The All Blacks Sevens’ Final Heartbreak



Personally, I think the All Blacks Sevens’ loss to France in the Bordeaux final is more than just a defeat—it’s a snapshot of rugby’s shifting landscape. France’s victory, ending a 21-year drought, wasn’t just about home advantage or crowd energy. What many people don’t realize is that France’s recent success in both 15s and sevens formats signals a broader trend: the traditional powerhouses are no longer untouchable. The All Blacks Sevens’ defensive workload, making twice as many tackles as France, highlights their resilience but also their struggle to adapt to France’s tactical discipline.

One thing that immediately stands out is Jayden Keelan’s performance. His ability to cover both wings and playmaker roles is a testament to modern rugby’s demand for versatility. Yet, even his brilliance couldn’t overcome France’s structured defense and penalty advantage. If you take a step back and think about it, this match wasn’t just about skill—it was about France’s strategic patience and the All Blacks’ inability to capitalize on their momentum. This raises a deeper question: Are the All Blacks Sevens losing their edge, or is the competition simply catching up?

The Black Ferns Sevens’ Uncharacteristic Stumble



The Black Ferns Sevens’ loss to Australia in the final is equally intriguing. With a staggering 62 tournament wins since 2000, their dominance has been unparalleled. But this defeat, coupled with injuries to key players like Stacey Waaka and Mahina Paul, exposed vulnerabilities rarely seen in this team. Australia’s aggressive start, forcing the Black Ferns into 19 of the first 20 tackles, set the tone for a match where the underdogs dictated terms.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Maddison Levi’s performance. Her 65m clincher wasn’t just a try—it was a statement. Levi’s ability to outpace and outmuscle defenders, even while nursing an injury, underscores the psychological and physical resilience required in sevens rugby. What this really suggests is that the Black Ferns’ aura of invincibility is not unbreakable. Teams like Australia are studying their weaknesses and exploiting them with precision.

Broader Implications and Trends



From my perspective, these tournaments reveal a sport in transition. The rise of France and Australia isn’t just about individual brilliance—it’s about systemic improvements in coaching, strategy, and player development. The All Blacks Sevens’ reliance on defensive heroics and the Black Ferns’ struggle against Australia’s high-pressure tactics indicate that rugby sevens is becoming less about flair and more about tactical discipline.

What this really suggests is that the days of one or two teams dominating the circuit are over. The SVNS series is becoming more competitive, with teams like South Africa, Fiji, and now France consistently challenging for titles. This democratization of success is good for the sport, but it also means that traditional powerhouses must reinvent themselves.

Final Thoughts



If there’s one takeaway from these tournaments, it’s that rugby sevens is no longer a game where reputation alone guarantees victory. The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens’ recent setbacks are not signs of decline but rather reminders that adaptability and innovation are the new currencies of success. Personally, I’m excited to see how these teams respond—because in rugby, as in life, it’s not about avoiding setbacks but about how you rise after them.