All Blacks Head Coach Vacancy: Ian Foster's Take and Predictions (2026)

The All Blacks are in turmoil, and the rugby world is watching. But here's where it gets controversial: after Scott Robertson’s unexpected sacking, the question on everyone’s mind is—who will take the helm? Ian Foster, the 60-year-old who led New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has made it clear he doesn’t expect to be in the running. Now coaching Toyota Verblitz in Japan alongside Sir Steve Hansen, Foster meets the criteria set by New Zealand Rugby for the next head coach, but he’s not holding his breath for a call. And this is the part most people miss: Foster has already predicted who he thinks will fill the role—Jamie Joseph, with Tony Brown potentially stepping in post-2027 Rugby World Cup. But is this the right move? Or is the board missing out on valuable insights by not consulting seasoned coaches like Foster, Hansen, or even John Mitchell, who was controversially ousted years ago? Mitchell, now coaching England Women’s team, still feels ‘wounded’ by his past treatment, yet his experience could be invaluable. Meanwhile, Tony Brown, currently with the Springboks, has openly expressed his dream to coach the All Blacks one day, though he remains committed to his contract until 2027. Rassie Erasmus supports Brown’s ambition, but will the All Blacks wait that long? Here’s the real question: In a sport where every decision matters, is New Zealand Rugby making the right calls, or are they letting personal politics cloud their judgment? Let’s spark a debate—should the All Blacks prioritize fresh faces or tap into the wisdom of their seasoned veterans? Share your thoughts below!