As the eagerly awaited Super Rugby Pacific season approaches, a significant issue looms large over New Zealand rugby that demands attention. The ongoing narrative surrounding the All Blacks’ coaching situation has created a palpable tension in the humid air of Auckland, casting a long shadow over the kickoff of this 30th season of Super Rugby, which officially commences on Wednesday.

In this context, players from all eleven teams are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and competitive season. However, the atmosphere is undeniably charged with speculation and concern regarding the leadership of the All Blacks. The recent coaching changes have sparked intense discussions among fans and analysts alike, highlighting the often ruthless nature of professional sports.

But here's where it gets controversial: Are these coaching changes really what the team needs to reclaim its former glory, or do they signal deeper issues within the organization? As some fans celebrate the new direction, others question the timing and implications of such drastic moves.

What do you think about the current situation? Is the All Blacks' coaching shakeup a step towards progress, or could it hinder their performance in the upcoming season?