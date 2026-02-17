Aljamain Sterling's Bold Plan: Challenging Alexander Volkanovski (2026)

In a bold move that has sparked heated debates among MMA fans, former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has ignited a firestorm by proposing a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski—a challenge that many are quick to dismiss. But here’s where it gets controversial: Sterling, a bantamweight legend, believes his legacy and recent victory over Brian Ortega should catapult him into featherweight contention, despite having only one win since his 2024 loss to Movsar Evloev. And this is the part most people miss—Sterling isn’t just relying on his past achievements; he’s touting a “newfound skillset” at 36, claiming he’s a threat in every aspect of the game, from striking to ground control. His three-word response to critics? “Numbers don’t lie.”

Volkanovski, fresh off a record-tying win at UFC 325 against Diego Lopes, has his own line of contenders waiting. Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, both undefeated and with impressive streaks, are widely seen as the rightful next challengers. Murphy’s knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 and Evloev’s dominant decision wins—including one over Sterling himself—make their cases hard to ignore. Yet, Sterling’s pitch for an “OG vs. OG” showdown with Volkanovski raises a thought-provoking question: Should legacy and star power outweigh current momentum in title contention?

See Also
Jon Jones Retirement 2026? ‘I Think I Could Be Done’ - Full Interview BreakdownSmackDown Highlights: Judgment Day vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss - Jan. 30, 2026MMA Fighter Mario Bautista on Controversial Win, $10k Bounty, and UFC RespectBoxing Update: Hamzah Sheeraz's Next Opponent Uncertain After Pacheco Withdrawal

Here’s the kicker: Sterling’s bantamweight reign was historic, with record-breaking title defenses against the likes of Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. But does that warrant skipping the line in a new weight class? Critics argue he hasn’t done enough at featherweight, while Sterling counters that his all-around game makes him a unique threat to Volkanovski’s throne. As UFC London approaches, the winner of Murphy vs. Evloev is expected to be next in line, but Sterling’s audacious claim keeps him in the conversation—for better or worse.

See Also
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sues Showtime Networks for $340 Million in Fight Earnings

What do you think? Does Sterling deserve a shot, or should he earn his way up the featherweight ladder? Let’s debate in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!

Aljamain Sterling's Bold Plan: Challenging Alexander Volkanovski (2026)

References

Top Articles
Shingles and Flu Vaccines: Surprising Links to Heart Disease and Dementia Prevention
Why St. John's Went Ahead with Garbage Collection Despite the Snowstorm
Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings!
Latest Posts
Avengers: Doomsday - Leaked Teaser 4 Reveals Wakanda & Fantastic Four's Return
Craig the Elephant: A Legacy of Conservation Success
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 5467

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.