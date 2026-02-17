Aljamain Sterling's Bold Plan: Challenging Alexander Volkanovski (2026)

In a bold move that has sparked heated debates among MMA fans, former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has ignited a firestorm by proposing a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski—a challenge that many are quick to dismiss. But here’s where it gets controversial: Sterling, a bantamweight legend, believes his legacy and recent victory over Brian Ortega should catapult him into featherweight contention, despite having only one win since his 2024 loss to Movsar Evloev. And this is the part most people miss—Sterling isn’t just relying on his past achievements; he’s touting a “newfound skillset” at 36, claiming he’s a threat in every aspect of the game, from striking to ground control. His three-word response to critics? “Numbers don’t lie.”

Volkanovski, fresh off a record-tying win at UFC 325 against Diego Lopes, has his own line of contenders waiting. Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, both undefeated and with impressive streaks, are widely seen as the rightful next challengers. Murphy’s knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 and Evloev’s dominant decision wins—including one over Sterling himself—make their cases hard to ignore. Yet, Sterling’s pitch for an “OG vs. OG” showdown with Volkanovski raises a thought-provoking question: Should legacy and star power outweigh current momentum in title contention?

Here’s the kicker: Sterling’s bantamweight reign was historic, with record-breaking title defenses against the likes of Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. But does that warrant skipping the line in a new weight class? Critics argue he hasn’t done enough at featherweight, while Sterling counters that his all-around game makes him a unique threat to Volkanovski’s throne. As UFC London approaches, the winner of Murphy vs. Evloev is expected to be next in line, but Sterling’s audacious claim keeps him in the conversation—for better or worse.

What do you think? Does Sterling deserve a shot, or should he earn his way up the featherweight ladder? Let’s debate in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!