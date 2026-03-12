Alison King's Hopes for Carla Connor's Fate in Corriedale (2026)

Carla Connor's fate hangs in the balance as Corriedale looms! But will she survive the carnage?

Alison King, the talented actress portraying Carla, has been through a rollercoaster of emotions in recent episodes of Coronation Street. Carla's life has been anything but peaceful, and the upcoming Corriedale crossover promises even more drama.

Carla is confirmed to be part of the highly anticipated crossover between ITV's flagship soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale. But how she finds herself in the midst of a chaotic multi-vehicle accident on a country road remains a mystery, especially considering her current predicament.

For over a week, Carla has been held captive by the unhinged Becky Swain, who has locked her in an airing cupboard to prevent her from exposing Becky's sinister agenda. Carla was on the verge of uncovering Becky's misdeeds when she was caught snooping in the flat of a woman presumed dead.

But here's where it gets controversial: Becky's motivation isn't just about keeping her criminal activities under wraps. She's driven by a delusional desire to reclaim Lisa Swain, who she believes is rightfully hers. And this obsession has led her to manipulate Lisa and her daughter Betsy, isolating them from the outside world and leading them down a dangerous path.

As the Swains make their way from the Chariot Square Hotel to the ferry port, their lives become intertwined with the Emmerdale villagers, setting the stage for a dramatic collision. And despite this storyline brewing since Becky's shocking return in the summer, Alison King reveals she never expected to be part of the Corriedale crossover.

When asked about her hopes for the Corriedale script, King admitted, 'I hoped that Carla would be alive at the end of it.' But will her wish come true, or will Corriedale be the final nail in Carla's coffin?

The fate of Carla Connor is a hot topic among fans, and the upcoming Corriedale episode promises to be a game-changer. Will Carla survive the carnage and emerge stronger than ever, or will she become another casualty of this epic crossover? Share your predictions and theories in the comments below, and don't miss the thrilling Corriedale episode to find out!