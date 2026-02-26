Alice Cooper on Creating 'School's Out': The Anthem That Captured Youth (2026)

Imagine a song so powerful, it becomes the soundtrack to an entire generation's rebellion. That's exactly what Alice Cooper achieved with his iconic hit, 'School's Out.' But here's where it gets fascinating: the secret behind this timeless anthem lies in a lesson Cooper learned from another legendary band. In a candid conversation on the Rock & Roll High School podcast with Pete Ganbarg, the 77-year-old rock icon revealed how The Who's 'My Generation' taught him the essence of an anthem—a song that transcends time and resonates with every listener, no matter their age. 'It’s an anthem because 100 years from now, a 16-year-old kid hears that song and goes, “Oh, he’s talking about me!”' Cooper explained. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the music; it’s about capturing a universal feeling. For 'School's Out,' that feeling was the sheer joy of the last three minutes of the last day of school before summer vacation—a moment every student has experienced. This insight, combined with The Who's influence, led to the creation of a song that became a glam rock landmark, eventually inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. But Cooper’s journey didn’t stop there. In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, he opened up about his transformation from the 'Dean Martin of rock ‘n’ roll'—always with a whiskey and Coca-Cola in hand—to a sober rockstar. Here’s the controversial part: Cooper argues that sobriety hasn’t diminished his rockstar persona one bit. 'Rock ‘n’ roll is more of an attitude,' he insists. 'You don't have to be drunk or high to be a rocker.' This bold statement challenges the stereotype of the hard-partying musician, sparking a debate: Can you truly embody the spirit of rock without the vices? What do you think? Does sobriety enhance or detract from a rockstar’s authenticity? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!