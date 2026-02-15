Alibaba-Backed Moonshot AI's Valuation Skyrockets: $500 Million Increase in Funding Round (2026)

In a remarkable turn of events, the valuation of Moonshot AI, an up-and-coming startup backed by Alibaba, has surged to $4.8 billion in its latest funding round. This increase comes just weeks after the company's previous valuation stood at $4.3 billion, reflecting a substantial rise of $500 million as reported by insider sources.

Moonshot AI is renowned for developing the Kimi chatbot, which gained significant traction in China several months prior to the launch of its competitor, DeepSeek, last year. The timing of this funding surge coincides with the successful public offerings of rival Chinese AI firms, Zhipu and MiniMax, which recently debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

According to sources who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions, Moonshot's current funding round is expected to close soon amidst overwhelming investor interest. This increased valuation could potentially rise even further in future rounds, fueled by the heightened demand for Chinese AI companies looking to go public.

The booming landscape for Chinese AI firms is particularly notable because U.S.-developed AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, are not accessible in mainland China due to regulatory restrictions. The Chinese government limits access to many American internet services, while U.S. businesses face increasing barriers from their own government when attempting to engage with the Chinese market.

The previous funding round for Moonshot AI was announced on December 31, with participation from prominent investors including IDG, Alibaba, and Tencent, as reported by LatePost, a Chinese financial news outlet. Despite the buzz surrounding the company, Moonshot AI has not disclosed any intentions regarding a potential IPO.

For context, Zhipu, listed under the name Knowledge Atlas, boasted a market capitalization of $13 billion as of the close of trading on Monday, while MiniMax reached a valuation of $15.2 billion, according to data from Wind Information.

