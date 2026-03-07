Ali Pugh's Exciting Return to Breakfast: A Journey Back to the Couch (2026)

Ali Pugh's decision to rejoin the Breakfast team is a bold move, and she's not holding back! With a new year comes a new set and a familiar face, as Ali takes on the challenge of commuting from Christchurch to Auckland for the role. But is it all smooth sailing?

When offered the co-hosting position for the first quarter of the year, Ali didn't hesitate. She eagerly accepted, despite the demanding schedule and the early morning starts. But here's where it gets personal: Ali has a deep connection with Breakfast, having started her journalism career there in 2009 (or was it 2010?). She even co-hosted the show with Rawdon Christie for two years, a career highlight she fondly remembers.

But wait, there's more! The show has undergone a transformation. Gone are the cozy couches, replaced by a sleek, urban-themed set. As the world gears up for a year of major events, Breakfast is keeping pace with a fast-paced, presenter-driven format. And Ali is thrilled to be a part of it, reuniting with her long-time friend and co-host, Chris Chang.

Chris is equally excited to have Ali on board, praising her talent and their past discussions about co-hosting together. But is this dream team ready for the challenges ahead? Ali is confident, but the demands of the role are undeniable. With a busy family life and a long-distance commute, how will she manage? And what about the new format? Is it a recipe for success or a potential pitfall?

Ali's determination is clear as she embraces this new chapter. She's ready to focus on her work and believes it's important for her daughters to see her pursuing her career. But will the reality live up to the expectations? Only time will tell.

As Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, the stage is set for an exciting year. Will Ali and Chris' partnership thrive? Will the new format captivate audiences? Stay tuned to find out, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments. After all, every great show sparks a conversation!