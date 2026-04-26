Alexis Thompson Leaves MyTalk 107.1 After 21 Years: What Happened? (2026)

A Radio Host's Journey Comes to an End: The Story of Alexis Thompson's Departure

In a surprising turn of events, the radio industry has witnessed a notable change as Alexis Thompson, a beloved figure on the airwaves, has bid farewell to her long-standing role at KTMY, also known as "My Talk 107.1." This news has left many listeners and fans wondering about the future of their beloved morning show.

For over two decades, Thompson has been a staple on the station, forming an iconic duo with Jason Matheson. Their journey together took them from weekend slots to afternoon shows and eventually to the coveted morning drive time, a testament to their talent and popularity.

But here's where it gets controversial: Thompson's departure wasn't by choice. It was a result of budget cuts, a decision that has left many questioning the future of radio and its evolving landscape.

In a statement, Hubbard, the station's owner, acknowledged the changing nature of the industry, emphasizing the need for efficiency. They praised Thompson's contributions but offered no clear plans for the morning show's future. The statement reads, "The audio landscape is evolving, and we must adapt."

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these changes on the very fabric of radio. With evolving audio formats and the need for cost-efficiency, are we seeing a shift in the way radio stations operate? Will it mean fewer opportunities for veteran hosts like Thompson?

As we reflect on Thompson's departure, it raises important questions about the future of radio. Is this a sign of things to come? Will we see more veteran hosts making way for cost-cutting measures? Or is this an opportunity for radio to reinvent itself and find new ways to engage listeners?

What are your thoughts on this development? Do you think radio stations should prioritize efficiency over veteran talent? Share your opinions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this evolving industry.