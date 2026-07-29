Alexis Fueri's 2026 EMX250 Comeback: Factory Beta Support & Winning Goals (2026)

Exclusive Interview: Alexis Fueri's Road to the Top in EMX250

In an exclusive interview, Alexis Fueri opens up about his journey in the European EMX250 Championship, his partnership with MRT Beta, and his ambitions for the future. With a challenging 2025 season under his belt, Fueri is determined to turn things around and secure a ride in the World Championship.

The 2025 Season: A Learning Curve

Fueri's 2025 season began with a tough start, marked by a difficult winter training period and a subsequent injury. He reflects on the season, emphasizing the importance of learning from setbacks. "This season was very tough, both mentally and physically," he says. "I struggled to repeat and confirm my podium finishes, and then I got injured. It was a double open fracture of the radius and ulna, which required surgery."

Turning Point: The Beta Deal

Fueri's partnership with MRT Beta emerged as a turning point. He shares the story of his relentless pursuit of a deal, despite initial silence from the team. "I contacted every team possible, by every possible means," he recalls. "Then I had this idea that Beta had been racing 450s for a few seasons. Why wouldn't they consider a 250? So I sent a message... and then nothing. But one day, they replied!"

Motivational Deal-Making

Fueri's persistence paid off, as he convinced Beta to reconsider their decision. He explains, "I bombarded them with calls, wanting to understand why. Eventually, I managed to convince them! My motivation to make the deal happen made them rethink things and reverse their decision."

2026 Season: A Fresh Start

With the support of MRT Beta, Fueri is ready to tackle the 2026 season. He discusses the importance of staying focused on his goals and managing personal pressure. "I'm trying to change the pressure I put on myself," he says. "I work on the principle that I do everything in my power to win. If I don't succeed, I accept it and get back to work."

Training and Development

Fueri's preparation for the winter is going exceptionally well, thanks to his collaboration with Jacky Vimond and Quentin Thomas. He highlights the importance of a structured training program and the support of his coaches. "Winter preparation is the best I've ever had," he says. "I applied the same strategy as with Beta, pushing as hard as possible. My collaboration with Jacky started even before signing with Beta."

MX2 Ambitions

Fueri's ultimate goal is to become a world champion, and he acknowledges the importance of a strong foundation in EMX250. "This is my final year in EMX250," he states. "I'm turning up at the first round to win and be on the podium every weekend. To get a ride in MX2, you have to be at the front in Europe."

Looking Ahead

While Fueri is focused on his immediate goals, he remains open to future opportunities. He discusses the challenges of balancing financial investments and personal ambitions. "For now, I'm staying focused on my long-term goal," he says. "I'm not looking at the financial balance. I see it as an investment for the day it pays off."

The Professional World

Fueri reflects on his growth as a rider and person through the European Championship. He highlights the importance of support and the challenges of being a privateer. "This championship helps you grow both as a rider and as a person," he says. "It's tough, but it's a great stepping stone."

International Horizons

Fueri's future plans include a focus on the European Championship, with a long-term goal of achieving success in the World Championship. He expresses his commitment to the sport and his determination to make a name for himself.