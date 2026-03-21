Alexandre Aja to Direct 'Under Paris' Sequel: What to Expect from the Shark Thriller! (2026)

Beware, for the waters of Paris are about to stir once more! Netflix is diving into a sequel to the thrilling shark adventure, 'Under Paris', and it's a decision that's sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The original film, a French sensation titled 'Sous la Seine', captivated viewers worldwide with its unique blend of horror and humor. Now, the streaming giant is bringing back the talented Alexandre Aja, a master of horror and a local French filmmaker, to direct this highly anticipated follow-up.

'Under Paris' introduced us to Bérénice Bejo's character, a marine researcher with a haunted past, who bravely faced off against a mutant shark and its offspring, capable of surviving in fresh water. The film's success was undeniable, becoming one of the most-watched movies on Netflix that year.

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But here's where it gets intriguing: Xavier Gens, the director of the first film and one of its co-writers, won't be returning for the sequel. Who will take the helm and craft the script remains a mystery, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Aja, known for his diverse portfolio, has proven his skill in the horror genre with films like 'Haute Tension', a French slasher sensation, and the classic remake 'The Hills Have Eyes'. However, he's also dabbled in campy fun with 'Piranha 3D' and the thrilling 'Crawl', showcasing his versatility.

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And this is the part most people miss: Aja's last directorial venture was 'Never Let Go', a survival horror thriller starring Halle Berry. With such an impressive resume, it's no wonder Netflix is entrusting him with this highly anticipated sequel.

As for the details, Bérénice Bejo is expected to reprise her role, and Vincent Roget will return as producer. But why Gens isn't involved and who wrote the sequel's script remains unclear. Netflix, as usual, is keeping mum on the matter.

So, what do you think? Are you excited for this shark-infested sequel? Will it live up to the original's success? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this thrilling development.

Alexandre Aja to Direct 'Under Paris' Sequel: What to Expect from the Shark Thriller! (2026)

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