Alexandra Eala's Rise: From Miami to Dubai, a Career-High Ranking of No. 31 (2026)

Alexandra Eala's tennis career is soaring to new heights, and her recent success in Dubai has propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 31. As the only Filipino player to ever reach the WTA Top 100, Eala is now on the cusp of the Top 30, a remarkable achievement. But here's where it gets controversial: some tennis fans argue that her success is not representative of the sport's popularity in the Philippines, and that she is not a true icon for the country. Despite this, Eala's impact on the sport is undeniable, and her story is an inspiring one for tennis enthusiasts and athletes alike.

After her victory over Paolini in Dubai last week, Eala reflected on her journey since breaking into the spotlight in Miami. "As the Miami anniversary approaches, I'm about to hit a year of full-fledged WTA tournaments," she shared. "This past year, 2026, has been a whirlwind of love and attention from fans. It's come with its fair share of challenges and sacrifices, but I'm reminded daily of the dream I've been working towards. How many people would love to be in my position? I make it a point to give my all and be grateful for what I have."

When asked about her dedicated fan base, Eala gushed, "I saw the stadium was packed with Filipinos for days!" She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play in such vibrant atmospheres and her privilege in introducing women's tennis to new demographics. "I hope that it inspires people to take up racquets, young girls and women of all ages to get involved in sports."

After a week of rest, Eala will return to the court next week at Indian Wells, where she'll be playing for the first time. Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the joy of sports, and her impact on tennis is one that will be felt for years to come. So, will she continue to climb the rankings and inspire a new generation of tennis players? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Alexandra Eala is a force to be reckoned with on the court and an icon in the making.