Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form Split: What We Know About Their 3-Year Marriage (2026)

A shocking announcement has rocked the entertainment world, leaving fans with a heavy heart and a million questions. Alexandra Daddario, the talented actress known for her roles in 'Baywatch' and 'The White Lotus,' has decided to part ways with her husband, Andrew Form, after three years of marriage. This news comes as a surprise to many, leaving us wondering what led to this unexpected turn of events.

But here's where it gets controversial...

According to TMZ, Alexandra filed for divorce from Andrew on February 20, 2026. The decision, as confirmed by a representative, was made with mutual love and respect. Despite the separation, they plan to co-parent their 15-month-old son together, emphasizing the importance of privacy during this transition.

The timing of their split remains a mystery, as does the reason behind it. Alexandra and Andrew tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in New Orleans back in June 2022, and their union brought together a blended family. Andrew has two children, Julian and Rowan, from his previous marriage to actress Jordana Brewster, making Alexandra their stepmom.

Alexandra's career has soared with memorable roles in films like 'Texas Chainsaw' and 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians,' while Andrew has produced several successful movies, including the 'Quiet Place' and 'Purge' franchises. This was Alexandra's first marriage, while Andrew had previously been married to Jordana.

And this is the part most people miss...

While we often focus on the glitz and glamour of celebrity relationships, it's important to remember that even the most famous couples face challenges and make difficult decisions. Their statement emphasizes the love and respect they still hold for each other, which is a powerful reminder that relationships can evolve and change, and that co-parenting can be a beautiful way to continue supporting a child's growth.

What are your thoughts on this news? Do you think we should respect their privacy and let them navigate this transition, or is there a larger conversation to be had about the challenges of blended families and the pressures of celebrity life? Let us know in the comments below!