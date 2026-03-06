Alexander Skarsgård Hosts SNL’s 1,000th Episode! Best Moments, Cardi B Performances & More (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, Alexander Skarsgård took the reins as host for the January 31 episode of "Saturday Night Live," featuring the dynamic Cardi B as the musical guest.

This particular episode was not just another installment; it marked the significant milestone of the 1,000th episode in the illustrious history of "SNL." How many shows can truly claim such an impressive legacy? After celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the previous year, one might expect a grand celebration for this milestone episode. However, the atmosphere in Studio 8H felt remarkably routine, as if it were just another Saturday night.

The show kicked off with a political cold open featuring a cameo from former "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson, who portrayed Tom Homan, the White House border czar. Additionally, Skarsgård's father, Stellan Skarsgård, known for his role in "Good Will Hunting," made a couple of appearances, adding a personal touch following his recent Oscar nomination. The segment was further enlivened by the presence of Jack McBrayer, famously recognized for his role in the beloved series "30 Rock," who joined in during the Weekend Update segment.

Interestingly absent from the festivities was Cardi B’s partner, Stefon Diggs, a star wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He was likely preoccupied with energizing the crowd at Gillette Stadium ahead of the big game on Sunday, making a stop at Rockefeller Center unfeasible.

For those eager to relive the highlights of Skarsgård's memorable episode, you can find clips showcasing his opening monologue, Cardi B's electrifying musical numbers, and various characters featured during the "Weekend Update" section.

