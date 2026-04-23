Alexander Aravena Joins Portland Timbers! 🇨🇱⚽️ New Signing Analysis & Hype! (2026)

The Portland Timbers have made a bold move, signing Chilean star Alexander Aravena on loan from Grêmio, a Brazilian powerhouse. But here's the twist: this isn't just a short-term deal. Aravena is set to light up the pitch in Portland through the 2026 season, with the club holding an enticing purchase option.

Timbers' General Manager, Ned Grabavoy, is thrilled with the acquisition, stating, 'Alexander Aravena is a player we've had our eyes on, and his versatility is a huge asset. We're excited to see him strengthen our attack this season and beyond.'

Aravena, a 23-year-old forward, has already made a name for himself in South American football. With Grêmio, he showcased his skills in 57 appearances, contributing seven goals and three assists. But it's his time with Universidad Católica that truly caught the eye, winning back-to-back Chilean league titles and a Super Cup.

And this is the part most people miss—Aravena's international experience. He's already a seasoned Chilean national team player, earning 16 caps and making an impact in World Cup Qualifiers. Is this the signing that propels the Timbers to new heights? Only time will tell, but the potential is undeniable.

Player Profile:

- Full Name: Alexander Ernesto Aravena Guzmán

- Position: Forward

- Height: 5'8"

- Age: 23

- Birthplace: Santiago, Chile

- Citizenship: Chilean

- Previous Club: Grêmio FBPA, Brazil

The Timbers' 2026 roster is shaping up to be an exciting blend of talent, and Aravena's addition will undoubtedly spark conversations among fans and critics alike. What's your take on this signing? Is Aravena the missing piece for Portland's success, or is there another player you'd rather see in the squad?