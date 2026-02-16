Alex Sarr's Hamstring Injury: Wizards Star Out for 2 Weeks | NBA News (2026)

The Washington Wizards' injury woes continue to mount, with the latest casualty being their young star, Alex Sarr. A hamstring strain will keep him off the court for approximately two weeks, a significant setback for the team and a disappointing turn of events for the rising talent.

Sarr, a 20-year-old big man, has been a revelation this season, averaging an impressive 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. His performance has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the Wizards, who currently hold the league's second-worst record at 14-39. But here's where it gets interesting: despite their struggles, the Wizards are not rushing Sarr's recovery.

See Also
Bayern Munich's Dominant Defense Shocks Monaco! 🏀 EuroLeague Play-In Race Heats Up!Luka Doncic's 7-Word Message to Lakers Amid Trade Rumors: What's Next?LeBron James Makes History: 22nd Consecutive NBA All-Star Selection as Reserve | 2025-26 SeasonLakers vs. Spurs Odds & Predictions | February 10, 2026

The injury occurred just before the All-Star break, providing Sarr with a full week of rest before the team's next game on February 19 against Indiana. This strategic approach suggests that the Wizards are prioritizing the long-term health of their young star over short-term gains. And this is the part most fans might miss: with their first-round pick top-eight protected, the Wizards are likely focusing on player development and future success rather than a quick turnaround this season.

See Also
Scottie Barnes' Monster Game: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Blks | Raptors vs Magic Highlights

Sarr's absence adds to a growing list of injuries for the Rising Stars game. Just 24 hours earlier, the Mavericks announced that Cooper Flagg would miss the event due to a left midfoot sprain. And in a twist of fate, the Wizards' newly acquired player, Anthony Davis, also sat out Wednesday's game amid speculation about his return this season.

With Sarr's injury, the Wizards are left with an extremely small starting lineup, further complicating their already challenging season. Is this a strategic move to tank for a better draft pick, or simply bad luck? The team's approach to player health and development is sure to spark debate among fans and analysts alike. What do you think? Is the Wizards' strategy a wise long-term plan, or should they be more concerned with immediate results?

Alex Sarr's Hamstring Injury: Wizards Star Out for 2 Weeks | NBA News (2026)

References

Top Articles
Rays' Roster Makeover: A New Look and Feel for Spring Camp
London University Students Among Four Stabbed in ‘Incredibly Serious’ Station Knife Attack
Gordon Brown Backs Keir Starmer Amid Mandelson Scandal: Leadership Crisis Explained
Latest Posts
Italy Stuns Scotland in Six Nations Opener: Garbisi Masterclass in Wet Conditions | Rugby Highlights
2026 Honda HR-V Review: A Small SUV with Big Features
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5738

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.