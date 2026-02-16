Alex Sarr's Hamstring Injury: Wizards Star Out for 2 Weeks | NBA News (2026)

The Washington Wizards' injury woes continue to mount, with the latest casualty being their young star, Alex Sarr. A hamstring strain will keep him off the court for approximately two weeks, a significant setback for the team and a disappointing turn of events for the rising talent.

Sarr, a 20-year-old big man, has been a revelation this season, averaging an impressive 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. His performance has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the Wizards, who currently hold the league's second-worst record at 14-39. But here's where it gets interesting: despite their struggles, the Wizards are not rushing Sarr's recovery.

The injury occurred just before the All-Star break, providing Sarr with a full week of rest before the team's next game on February 19 against Indiana. This strategic approach suggests that the Wizards are prioritizing the long-term health of their young star over short-term gains. And this is the part most fans might miss: with their first-round pick top-eight protected, the Wizards are likely focusing on player development and future success rather than a quick turnaround this season.

Sarr's absence adds to a growing list of injuries for the Rising Stars game. Just 24 hours earlier, the Mavericks announced that Cooper Flagg would miss the event due to a left midfoot sprain. And in a twist of fate, the Wizards' newly acquired player, Anthony Davis, also sat out Wednesday's game amid speculation about his return this season.

With Sarr's injury, the Wizards are left with an extremely small starting lineup, further complicating their already challenging season. Is this a strategic move to tank for a better draft pick, or simply bad luck? The team's approach to player health and development is sure to spark debate among fans and analysts alike. What do you think? Is the Wizards' strategy a wise long-term plan, or should they be more concerned with immediate results?