Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka: Will the Trilogy Happen? Heavyweight Move, Surprising Stakes (2026)

The MMA world is buzzing with the prospect of a trilogy between two fierce competitors. Despite Alex Pereira's move to the heavyweight division, Jiri Prochazka is determined to settle the score, believing their paths will inevitably cross again.

But here's the twist: Prochazka, known as 'BJP', might need to pursue Pereira, or 'Poatan', into the heavyweight realm. Pereira, having relinquished his light heavyweight title, is rumored to be facing Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship. This unexpected turn of events has the MMA community on the edge of their seats.

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Prochazka, in a recent interview, expressed his desire for a third encounter with Pereira. He stated, 'I think it's a gentleman thing. When you go up, it's normal to release the title... I believe sooner or later Alex Pereira will come in my way.' This declaration adds fuel to the fire, as the rivalry between these two fighters intensifies.

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With two decisive victories over Prochazka at UFC 295 and UFC 303, Pereira holds the upper hand. However, Prochazka remains undeterred, focusing on his upcoming bout with Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. He plans to reclaim the 205-pound title, stating his strategy to 'hunt' Ulberg with relentless pressure, exploiting his opponent's discomfort with wrestling and ground fighting.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Will Prochazka's determination lead to a trilogy with Pereira? Can Pereira maintain his dominance in a higher weight class? The MMA universe eagerly awaits these answers, sparking debates among fans and analysts alike. What do you think? Is this a trilogy destined to happen, or will the heavyweight division's challenges prove too much for these fighters?

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka: Will the Trilogy Happen? Heavyweight Move, Surprising Stakes (2026)

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