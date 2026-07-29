Alex Pereira's Coach on Ilia Topuria's Striking Power: 'Never in my Life...' (2026)

The upcoming UFC lightweight title unification fight between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria has sparked excitement and concern among fans. Topuria, a rising star in the division, has been on an impressive winning streak, knocking out legends like Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski in consecutive fights. This has led many to predict that Gaethje might suffer a similar fate. Adding fuel to the fire, Alex Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, has shared a concerning observation about Topuria's training regimen. During a recent podcast appearance, Cruz revealed that he has 'never in my life seen a guy in that weight class in MMA hit mitts like that.' He described Topuria's punching power as 'scary.' This statement has raised eyebrows and further fueled the belief that Topuria is a formidable opponent for Gaethje. Topuria himself has predicted another brutal KO and even plans to host a celebratory dinner the night before the fight. With Topuria's confidence and Cruz's warning, the stage is set for an intense and potentially historic showdown at the White House. The question remains: will Gaethje be able to overcome this formidable challenge and emerge as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion?

Alex Pereira's Coach on Ilia Topuria's Striking Power: 'Never in my Life...' (2026)

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