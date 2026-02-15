Alex Pereira Hints at Jon Jones Fight? UFC White House Superfight Rumors Explode! (2026)

In a striking revelation, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has hinted at a potential showdown with his next opponent, and the implications are electrifying. As one of the premier figures in the UFC, Pereira's matchups always ignite excitement among fans who eagerly await news about who he will face next.

Currently, speculation is rife regarding an extraordinary fight between Pereira and the former two-division champion Jon Jones, which could take place at the highly anticipated UFC White House event scheduled for June 14. Pereira has certainly fanned the flames of these rumors with a recent social media post that caught everyone's attention.

During a nostalgic visit to a tire shop where he once worked in Brazil, Pereira shared a video that featured the intriguing phrase ‘next Jones’ visible on one of the tires. This subtle detail did not escape the keen eyes of fans, prompting further discussion about the possibility of this mega-fight materializing.

One fan even tweeted, "Does this mean we might see Jon Jones vs. Alex Poatan? 👀 The last time he used this tire method was to announce a fight with Ankalaev... #UFC" which only adds to the buzz surrounding the potential bout.

While Pereira’s cryptic hint doesn’t definitively confirm that the fight will occur at the UFC White House event, it does raise the likelihood. Initially, UFC CEO Dana White expressed skepticism about the fight happening. However, his stance seemed to soften during a recent interview with Complex, where he indicated a willingness to entertain the matchup if it were to take place in the light heavyweight division, rather than the heavyweight category where Jones last competed.

He stated, "At 205? That would be a fight, but can I count on Jon Jones? I can’t have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the f**king White House fight." This reveals a level of concern over Jones’s reliability, which adds another layer of intrigue to the potential clash.

