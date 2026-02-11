Alex Otti's Response to Peter Obi's Departure from Labour Party (2026)

In a surprising revelation, Abia State Governor Alex Otti has stated that he refused to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Peter Obi, the 223 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and abandon the party. Otti, during his monthly media interaction in Umuahia, disclosed that Obi informed him of his decision to leave the Labour Party, but Otti chose to stay and fight for the party's survival.

But here's where it gets controversial: Otti, who is the national leader of the Labour Party, gave his blessing to Obi's departure while expressing confidence in the party's revival before the 2027 elections. He justified his decision to remain by stating that he joined the party before Obi, making it unnecessary to switch parties alongside him. Otti firmly believes that defecting to another party is only an option if the Labour Party becomes beyond repair.

Otti's words reveal his determination: 'I joined the Labour Party before Peter Obi, and I'm not leaving with him. I'll continue the fight to save the party that brought me to power. If we can't rescue it, then we'll explore other options, but for now, I'm staying put.'

The Governor also addressed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu's suggestion to join the All Progressive Congress to secure re-election in 2027. Otti vowed to stay focused and not be distracted by such calls, citing the wisdom of Winston Churchill, the renowned British Prime Minister, who advised against getting sidetracked by every barking dog on the way to one's destination.

Otti boasted of the significant progress made in Abia State under his leadership and pledged even more transformative changes before his term ends. He assured the people of his unwavering commitment to the state's development, promising that every community would benefit from his administration's positive impact.

And this is the part most people miss: Otti's decision to stay and fight for the Labour Party, despite Obi's departure, showcases his loyalty and dedication to the party's cause. But is this a wise move, or is he missing out on a golden opportunity by not joining Obi's new political journey?