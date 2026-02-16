Alex Marquez says MotoGP 2027 decision imminent (2026)

The MotoGP world is buzzing with anticipation as Alex Marquez, the star rider of Gresini MotoGP, teases an imminent decision about his future. With his market value at an all-time high, Marquez is in a powerful position as teams scramble to secure their lineups for the upcoming 2027 season and the switch to new bike regulations and Pirelli tires.

But here's where it gets controversial: Marquez, who finished as runner-up in the 2026 championship, is weighing up his options, and one of them is a potential move to a factory seat, something he hasn't had since his rookie year in 2020.

"Before the first race, I will decide," Marquez declared. "I want my future closed before the season starts."

And this is the part most people miss: Marquez's current team, Gresini, is a strong contender to keep him. "The most solid option is Gresini," he revealed. "I know the team inside out, and the emotional connection is there."

However, with his 30th birthday approaching in April, Marquez is considering taking a risk and exploring other opportunities.

Yamaha and KTM have been rumored to be interested in the Gresini riders, with KTM's discussions with Marquez reportedly at an advanced stage. If KTM were to sign Marquez, it would signal a renewed commitment to their MotoGP plans, especially with the potential addition of Maverick Vinales as his teammate.

On the other hand, Yamaha's MotoGP boss, Paolo Pavesio, told The Race that they are still awaiting a decision from their lead rider, Fabio Quartararo. Despite reports of Quartararo agreeing to a Honda deal and Yamaha securing Jorge Martin as a replacement, Pavesio insists no final decision has been communicated.

"Rumors are just rumors," Pavesio said. "Our focus is on developing the best bike and attracting top riders. Fabio is a fantastic rider, and we're working towards a future together. For now, he hasn't made up his mind."

So, the MotoGP contract saga continues, with Marquez's decision and Quartararo's future hanging in the balance. Who will make the first move? And will it spark a chain reaction of team and rider announcements? The MotoGP community is eagerly awaiting the answers.

What do you think? Should Marquez stay with Gresini or take a chance on a factory seat? And what about Quartararo's future? Share your thoughts in the comments!