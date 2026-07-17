Alex Honnold's Death-Defying Rope-Free Climb of Taipei 101 | Full Uncut Footage (2026)

Imagine watching someone push the limits of human courage and skill in real time—this is exactly what happened when American climber Alex Honnold ascended Taipei 101 without a single rope or safety gear. But here's where it gets controversial: should we celebrate this daring feat, or are we enabling risky behavior that borders on recklessness? And most surprisingly, how does such a high-stakes stunt on live broadcast influence our perceptions of danger and ethics?

In a remarkable display of fearless climbing, Honnold reached the summit of Taipei 101, towering at 508 meters in Taipei’s skyline, on a Sunday. Cheers erupted around the crowd gathered below as he used the building’s horizontal metal beams to pull himself upward with bare hands, each grip showcasing his incredible strength and precision. At one point, he paused, turned to face his onlookers dressed in a vibrant red shirt, and further emphasized the visual spectacle.

This daring climb was staged with meticulous planning and was broadcast live on Netflix, albeit with a ten-second delay for safety reasons. Originally scheduled for Saturday, weather conditions—specifically rain—pushed the climb back by 24 hours, adding an element of unpredictability to this already high-risk challenge.

Honnold's act of free soloing the Taipei 101 skyscraper drew mixed reactions. While on one hand, his climb showed extraordinary skill and bravery, it also raised serious ethical questions about the glorification of dangerous feats on global platforms. His previous fame stems from an equally audacious free climb of Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes, which cemented his reputation as one of the most skilled solo climbers in history.

During the climb, Honnold navigated along a corner of the building, utilizing small L-shaped outcroppings as footholds. Periodically, he had to maneuver around ornate architectural features that protruded from the tower—areas that required careful, precise climbing. The structure itself features 101 floors, with the most difficult segment being the middle part—specifically, the 64 floors known as the 'bamboo boxes'—which incorporate steep, overhanging sections followed by balconies. These moments serve as short rests and strategic points for climbers.

It’s important to note that Honnold isn’t the first to conquer Taipei 101 in this fashion. Back in 2004, French climber Alain Robert scaled the same building, during its grand opening, as part of a stunt that made headlines worldwide. However, Honnold’s ascent is distinguished by his complete lack of safety equipment—making him the first to successfully complete such a climb without ropes.

This brain-teasing feat challenges our notions of risk, heroism, and the ethics of entertainment. Should society celebrate such extraordinary achievements, or is it a dangerous trend that encourages others to take similar dangerous risks without proper safeguards? Do you believe such daring stunts serve a purpose or do they cross a line? Share your thoughts and opinions—are we witnessing true adventure or a reckless obsession with danger?