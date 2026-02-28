Alex De Minaur's 'Not Normal' Struggles: Can He Stop Alcaraz & Sinner? | Tennis Analysis (2026)

Bold claim: Alex de Minaur’s current form is turning heads, and the way he’s handling the court is turning potential into momentum. Here’s what’s happening, why it matters, and what could come next.

Alex de Minaur has been showing a wide range of his talent this season, laying a solid foundation for more success in the weeks ahead. In Rotterdam, the Australian played with remarkable authority from the opening point. After his semi-final win over Hugo Humbert, he secured a spot in the final and set up a showdown against the winner of the Auger-Aliassime vs. Bublik match.

Many fans immediately floated the possibility that he could lift the trophy and climb higher in the ATP rankings. But the bigger question on everyone’s mind is whether he can maintain this level of dominance against top rivals like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

De Minaur spoke with the press about his ongoing progress, emphasizing that there is still room for improvement in several aspects of his game. If he can elevate every component, he suggests, even greater success would be within reach. Yet he also stressed a crucial focus: his serve must keep delivering. Week after week, he’s gaining confidence on the court, and he’s adjusting to tricky, slower conditions that demand patience and adaptation.

He explained that there are multiple areas to refine. There are still unnecessary mistakes and unforced errors—what he called “nothing balls”—that aren’t stemming from overcomplicating shots, but rather from small lapses that he’s determined to reduce. While the serve is functioning well and providing opportunities to break, the real test lies in consistency and adapting to evolving match situations.

So, is this the moment when the 26-year-old can pose serious problems for Sinner and Alcaraz? Only time will tell. Facing players of that caliber is always daunting, but if De Minaur sustains this trajectory, he’ll gain crucial extra confidence that could influence pivotal clashes against the world’s best.

