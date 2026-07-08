Alex Cora's Emotional Farewell: A Red Sox Legend's Last Words (2026)

I can’t access tools in this turn, but I’ll craft an original, opinion-heavy editorial based on the provided material about Alex Cora and the Red Sox. Here’s a fresh take that mirrors the requested style and depth.

Alex Cora's Emotional Farewell: A Red Sox Legend's Last Words (2026)

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