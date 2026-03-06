Alex Bregman's Red Sox Departure: Why He Chose the Cubs (2026)

The silence from Alex Bregman speaks volumes, leaving fans and reporters to wonder about his departure from the Boston Red Sox.

It seems the dust has settled on Alex Bregman's decision to leave the Boston Red Sox, but the lingering questions about why he chose to move on continue to echo. While Red Sox president Sam Kennedy recently offered his perspective on the situation, Bregman himself is choosing to remain tight-lipped, stating, "I just really don’t want to get into it. It’s not worth it." This quiet stance from the Chicago Cubs' new third baseman has only fueled further speculation.

But here's where it gets controversial... Sam Kennedy, speaking to reporters in Florida, implied that Bregman's departure was a matter of choice. "If Alex Bregman wanted to be here, ultimately he’d be here," Kennedy stated. This public declaration, coming over a month after Bregman inked his deal with the Cubs, certainly raised eyebrows and ignited a flurry of online discussions. Fans have been quick to weigh in with their opinions, but Bregman isn't biting.

When asked directly if he would have stayed in Boston had the Red Sox matched the Cubs' offer, Bregman reiterated his desire to avoid the drama. "I just really don’t want to get into it," he told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It’s not worth it."

And this is the part most people miss... While the Cubs did offer Bregman a significant perk – a no-trade clause, which Boston's offer lacked – Bregman insists this wasn't the sole reason for his move. He hinted that there were other factors at play, stating, "It was more than just that." This leaves us wondering what else might have influenced his decision.

It's a stark contrast to last September, when Kennedy confidently assured everyone that both Boston and Bregman were on the same page for a 2026 reunion. "That’ll all take care of itself," Kennedy said back then. "He wants to be here, we want him to be here, and I’ll leave it at that." Now, five months later, his tune has certainly changed.

Reports suggest the Red Sox organization believed Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, were perhaps bluffing about having better offers. Nightingale wrote that the Red Sox felt they had the highest bid and were essentially looking at a "take-it-or-leave-it offer." And, as we know, Bregman left it.

Despite Kennedy's earlier assurances, Bregman admits he wasn't as certain about staying as the public might have believed. "I didn’t know, I really didn’t know," he confessed. He did, however, express his fondness for his time in Boston, saying, "I obviously loved my time there. Love all of the guys there. Love AC [manager Alex Cora]. I’ll always cherish it."

Bregman's tenure with the Red Sox, though cut short, was impactful. Despite missing time due to a right quad strain in May, he was a crucial player. He posted a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 62 RBI, contributing significantly to the team's offense. Beyond his stats, Bregman also took on a mentorship role, particularly with rising stars like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. His veteran presence, championship experience, and leadership qualities were invaluable in helping to develop Boston's young talent. Marcelo Mayer himself described Bregman as being "like a coach, really," highlighting how Bregman actively helped players with their game, including film study and advanced insights.

Roman Anthony echoed this sentiment, appreciating Bregman's willingness to go the extra mile to help younger players, calling him "a winner" for his dedication.

Even veteran players like Trevor Story benefited from Bregman's willingness to share his perspective on hitting.

Now, Bregman is heading to Chicago, where he's eager to join another talented young squad. He emphasizes that there are no hard feelings towards the Red Sox organization. "Playing at Fenway is unbelievable," he shared. "The fans in Boston are unbelievable. My teammates were incredible. I’ll be a fan of theirs for life. I loved playing for AC and the coaching staff there. They mean a lot to me."

So, as Alex Bregman embarks on his new chapter with the Cubs, the question remains: Was Sam Kennedy's public statement a strategic move, or a genuine reflection of a missed opportunity for the Red Sox? What do you think about team presidents commenting on player departures? Let us know in the comments below!