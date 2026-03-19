Alex Bregman on Joining the Cubs! Exclusive Cubs Con Interview (2026)

Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs' newly signed third baseman, recently opened up about his experience at the Cubs Convention. Bregman shared his thoughts on why he chose the Cubs during free agency, offering an insightful look into his decision-making process. The interview, conducted by Marquee Sports Network's Cole Wright and Boog Sciambi, provides a unique perspective on Bregman's transition to the Cubs. Bregman's enthusiasm for the Cubs Con is evident, as he enjoyed the event and the opportunity to connect with fans. The video, available on Marquee's YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVWXKGjQqek), captures Bregman's excitement and highlights his dedication to the team. Additionally, the Marquee Sports Network app (https://bit.ly/4jLEBqN) and website (https://bit.ly/3Era9Dg) offer fans a chance to stay updated with live Cubs games and exclusive Bears programming. Bregman's presence at the convention and his positive feedback about the experience further emphasize his commitment to the team and its fans. Don't miss out on the action! Sign up for the Marquee Sports Network Newsletter to stay informed about the latest Cubs news and upcoming programming.

Alex Bregman on Joining the Cubs! Exclusive Cubs Con Interview (2026)

References

Top Articles
Government Job Vacancies: Over 140 Positions Available!
Are Budget TVs Catching Up? TCL, Hisense vs. Sony, Samsung, LG in 2026
Gwyneth Paltrow: Losing a Movie Role After Her High-Profile Divorce
Latest Posts
London Tube Travel Update: Smooth Operations After Morning Delays
Remembering Berlin Nightclub: A Chicago Legacy
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 5558

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.