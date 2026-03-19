Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs' newly signed third baseman, recently opened up about his experience at the Cubs Convention. Bregman shared his thoughts on why he chose the Cubs during free agency, offering an insightful look into his decision-making process. The interview, conducted by Marquee Sports Network's Cole Wright and Boog Sciambi, provides a unique perspective on Bregman's transition to the Cubs. Bregman's enthusiasm for the Cubs Con is evident, as he enjoyed the event and the opportunity to connect with fans. The video, available on Marquee's YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVWXKGjQqek), captures Bregman's excitement and highlights his dedication to the team. Additionally, the Marquee Sports Network app (https://bit.ly/4jLEBqN) and website (https://bit.ly/3Era9Dg) offer fans a chance to stay updated with live Cubs games and exclusive Bears programming. Bregman's presence at the convention and his positive feedback about the experience further emphasize his commitment to the team and its fans. Don't miss out on the action! Sign up for the Marquee Sports Network Newsletter to stay informed about the latest Cubs news and upcoming programming.
Alex Bregman on Joining the Cubs! Exclusive Cubs Con Interview (2026)
References
- https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2026/01/hanser-alberto-announces-retirement.html
- https://blogredmachine.com/reds-spring-training-details-finally-arrive-key-dates-fans-will-want-to-know
- https://www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/chicago-cubs-alex-bregman-mlb-free-agency/
- https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2026/01/twins-to-acquire-tristan-gray.html
- https://friarsonbase.com/padres-craig-stammen-sent-the-dodgers-a-confident-reminder-fans-will-love-01kf4paqd722
- https://www.baseballamerica.com/stories/top-20-mlb-lefthanded-pitcher-prospects-entering-2026/
Top Articles
Government Job Vacancies: Over 140 Positions Available!
Are Budget TVs Catching Up? TCL, Hisense vs. Sony, Samsung, LG in 2026
Gwyneth Paltrow: Losing a Movie Role After Her High-Profile Divorce
Latest Posts
London Tube Travel Update: Smooth Operations After Morning Delays
Remembering Berlin Nightclub: A Chicago Legacy
Recommended Articles
- Payday on Screen: Vice Studios Adaptation Announcement Explained
- Mariners Update: J.P. Crawford Nearing Return? Naylor & Rodríguez Back in Action
- MacBook Neo Teardown Reveals Surprising Repairability | Easy Upgrades & Modularity
- London Tube Strikes: RMT Rejects Offer, Negotiations Continue
- Rare Roloway Monkey Masaya Beats Odds: Foot Surgery Then Birth of Lagertha
- Dell Curry's Legacy: A Journey from the Court to the Commentator's Booth
- Canadiens Practice Lines: Josh Anderson Sits Out Ahead of Detroit Game | Mar. 18
- Monster Black Hole Fires Cosmic Bullets! XRISM Captures Galactic Explosion
- Canadiens Practice Lines: Josh Anderson Sits Out Ahead of Detroit Game | Mar. 18
- WBC 2026: Venezuela's Victory & the Tournament's Winners & Losers
- Vinnie Vincent's $2 Million Album Deal: A Rock Star's Unique Offer
- Netflix’s Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series: Cast Reveals & What It Means for Mystery Inc.
- Immersive Tech for Cognitive Rehab: Unlocking Potential for Dementia and MCI
- Man Banned from Flying for 30 Years After Forcing His Way onto KLM Flight to Curaçao | Full Story
- Mikel Brown Jr. Injury Update: Louisville Star Freshman Out vs USF, NBA Prospect's Future?
- WNBA's Historic Deal: Million-Dollar Players & Transformative CBA
- Ed Miliband Slammed by Martin Lewis Viewers: 'Waffling' MP Under Fire Over Energy Crisis Response
- Spice Girls Reunion Canceled: Why the 30th Anniversary Plans Fell Apart
- Ulster Rugby: Harry Sheridan's Red Card and Three-Match Ban Explained
- Rare Roloway Monkey Masaya Beats Odds: Foot Surgery Then Birth of Lagertha
- Judge Richard Leon: Trump's $400m Ballroom Plan Faces Legal Challenges
- Mariners Update: J.P. Crawford Nearing Return? Naylor & Rodríguez Back in Action
- When Robots Go Rogue: The Terrifying Dance Floor Incident
- How Bonus Sacrifice Can Turbocharge Your Pension (A UK Guide to £37k More) [2026 Update]
- 3 Simple Tricks to Boost Your Social Security Checks Without Working Longer
- When Robots Go Rogue: The Terrifying Dance Floor Incident
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- Ed Miliband Slammed by Martin Lewis Viewers: 'Waffling' MP Under Fire Over Energy Crisis Response
- Dubai Flights Update: British Airways Cancellations, Emirates Guidance, and Middle East Conflict
- Rory McIlroy's 2026 Masters Champions Dinner Menu: Wagyu, Elk & More Revealed!
- Maxx Crosby Details Ravens Trade Fallout: Terrifying Medical Check & What It Means
- Dubai Flights Update: British Airways Cancellations, Emirates Guidance, and Middle East Conflict
- Rays Prospects Jacob Melton & Carson Williams Optioned to Triple-A: What's Next? | MLB 2026 Analysis
- Netflix's Veronica: Is This Spanish Horror Truly the Scariest R-Rated Film?
- Dylan Knight Weaver: From Syracuse Grad to Broadway Star in 'The Book of Mormon'
- Rory McIlroy's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed | A First Since The Green Jacket
- SNL UK Trailer Review: Is It Really That Bad? | Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- Russia's New Exit Fee: Putin's Desperate Move to Control Citizens
- Dylan Knight Weaver: From Syracuse Grad to Broadway Star in 'The Book of Mormon'
- Gabbard's Evasive Answers on Foreign Threats to US Midterms
- Netflix’s Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series: Cast Reveals & What It Means for Mystery Inc.
- Amitabh Bachchan's Heartwarming Gesture for Veteran Actor Prem Chopra
- Judge Richard Leon: Trump's $400m Ballroom Plan Faces Legal Challenges
- Ohio State vs TCU NCAA Preview: Ball Protection & Sonny Styles | NIL Impact
- Ohio State vs TCU NCAA Preview: Ball Protection & Sonny Styles | NIL Impact
- NCAA Tournament: Ohio State vs. TCU - Strategies for Success
- Canadiens Practice Lines: Josh Anderson Sits Out Ahead of Detroit Game | Mar. 18
- Australian Property Profits Soar! 💰 Homeowners Making Record Gains
- WNBA's Historic Deal: Million-Dollar Players & Transformative CBA
- Payday on Screen: Vice Studios Adaptation Announcement Explained
- Ultra-Processed Foods and Heart Disease Risk: Why Black Americans Are More Affected
- Blackstone Valley vs Lincoln: D2 Hockey Championship | A Game of Resilience and Emotion
- Mikel Brown Jr. Injury Update: Louisville Star Freshman Out vs USF, NBA Prospect's Future?
- US Crypto Bill: Compromise Reached, But Hurdles Remain
- Netflix’s Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series: Cast Reveals & What It Means for Mystery Inc.
- iOS 26.4 RC Build: What's New and Release Date
- Rare Roloway Monkey Masaya Beats Odds: Foot Surgery Then Birth of Lagertha
- Rory McIlroy's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed | A First Since The Green Jacket
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- 3 Simple Tricks to Boost Your Social Security Checks Without Working Longer
- Matt Barrie Takes Over as SEC Nation Host! Laura Rutledge's New Role Revealed
- Bath Rugby: Sir James Dyson Takes 50% Stake in Prem Champions
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- Grace Cummings Shatters Record, Secures NCAA Spot: A Historic Swim
- MacBook Neo Teardown Reveals Surprising Repairability | Easy Upgrades & Modularity
- Rhinos Return to Uganda: A 40-Year Fight Against Extinction!
- Grace Cummings Shatters Record, Secures NCAA Spot: A Historic Swim
- Blackstone Valley vs Lincoln: D2 Hockey Championship | A Game of Resilience and Emotion
- Ohio State vs TCU NCAA Preview: Ball Protection & Sonny Styles | NIL Impact
- Kenneth Walker III Deal Explained: Chiefs Payday, Guarantees & What It Means
- NCAA Tournament: Ohio State vs. TCU - Strategies for Success
- Canadiens Practice Lines: Josh Anderson Sits Out Ahead of Detroit Game | Mar. 18
- Ready or Not 2: Interview with Radio Silence and Kathryn Newton
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Review: Time Travel, Action, and Comedy Collide!
- Spring Breakout 2026: Top 10 Rosters Ranked
- Rory McIlroy's 2026 Masters Champions Dinner Menu: Wagyu, Elk & More Revealed!
- MacBook Neo Teardown Reveals Surprising Repairability | Easy Upgrades & Modularity
- Ohio State vs TCU NCAA Preview: Ball Protection & Sonny Styles | NIL Impact
- Blackstone Valley vs Lincoln: D2 Hockey Championship | A Game of Resilience and Emotion
- Gabbard's Silence on Foreign Election Threats: What's the Truth?
- Spring Breakout 2026: Top 10 Rosters Ranked
- Judge Richard Leon: Trump's $400m Ballroom Plan Faces Legal Challenges
- Mariners Update: J.P. Crawford Nearing Return? Naylor & Rodríguez Back in Action
- Mikel Brown Jr. Injury Update: Louisville Star Freshman Out vs USF, NBA Prospect's Future?
- Dylan Knight Weaver: From Syracuse Grad to Broadway Star in 'The Book of Mormon'
- Netflix’s Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series: Cast Reveals & What It Means for Mystery Inc.
- Spring Breakout 2026: Top 10 Rosters Ranked
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- When Robots Go Rogue: The Terrifying Dance Floor Incident
- Rays Prospects Jacob Melton & Carson Williams Optioned to Triple-A: What's Next? | MLB 2026 Analysis
- SNL UK Trailer Review: Is It Really That Bad? | Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed
- Mariners Update: J.P. Crawford Nearing Return? Naylor & Rodríguez Back in Action
- Judge Richard Leon: Trump's $400m Ballroom Plan Faces Legal Challenges
- Vinnie Vincent's $2 Million Album Deal: A Rock Star's Unique Offer
- Ohio State vs TCU NCAA Preview: Ball Protection & Sonny Styles | NIL Impact
- Hearts vs Celtic & Rangers: Steven Pressley on Title Race Pressure | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- Australian Property Profits Soar! 💰 Homeowners Making Record Gains
- Mister Softee's New Jersey Legacy: A Summer Treat with a Twist
- Grace Cummings Shatters Record, Secures NCAA Spot: A Historic Swim
Article information
Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher
Last Updated:
Views: 5558
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher
Birthday: 1993-03-26
Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827
Phone: +5938540192553
Job: Administration Developer
Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball
Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.