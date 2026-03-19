Alex Bregman on Joining the Cubs! Exclusive Cubs Con Interview (2026)

Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs' newly signed third baseman, recently opened up about his experience at the Cubs Convention. Bregman shared his thoughts on why he chose the Cubs during free agency, offering an insightful look into his decision-making process. The interview, conducted by Marquee Sports Network's Cole Wright and Boog Sciambi, provides a unique perspective on Bregman's transition to the Cubs. Bregman's enthusiasm for the Cubs Con is evident, as he enjoyed the event and the opportunity to connect with fans. The video, available on Marquee's YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVWXKGjQqek), captures Bregman's excitement and highlights his dedication to the team. Additionally, the Marquee Sports Network app (https://bit.ly/4jLEBqN) and website (https://bit.ly/3Era9Dg) offer fans a chance to stay updated with live Cubs games and exclusive Bears programming. Bregman's presence at the convention and his positive feedback about the experience further emphasize his commitment to the team and its fans. Don't miss out on the action! Sign up for the Marquee Sports Network Newsletter to stay informed about the latest Cubs news and upcoming programming.