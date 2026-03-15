Alex Bowman's Early Exit at COTA: Myatt Snider Steps In (2026)

A shocking turn of events at the NASCAR Cup Series race! Alex Bowman's early exit has everyone talking. But here's where it gets controversial...

On Sunday, at the Circuit of The Americas, Bowman, the driver of the iconic No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, felt unwell and had to leave the race after completing only 70 laps. This is a surprising development, especially considering Bowman's impressive track record at COTA, where he had never finished outside the top 10 in his previous five starts.

Enter Myatt Snider, a NASCAR veteran with an impressive resume. Snider, who has competed in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series, stepped in as a relief driver. With 112 O'Reilly starts and 36 Truck Series starts under his belt, Snider is no stranger to the track. In fact, he even won at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2021.

But here's the twist: Snider started the day working for FOX Sports as a pit spotter! Talk about a quick transition from commentator to competitor.

This story has all the makings of a NASCAR legend. And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the race; it's about the resilience and adaptability of these drivers.

So, what do you think? Is this a sign of things to come for Myatt Snider in the Cup Series? Or was it just a one-off relief appearance? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this unexpected turn of events!