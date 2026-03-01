Alessi’s Award-Winning Lamps: Tsumiki, Halesia, & Bedin - Innovative Lighting Design 2025 (2026)

Prepare to be dazzled by the revolutionary lamp designs that are illuminating the world of lighting! Alessi, the renowned Italian design brand, has unveiled an extraordinary collection that is turning heads and winning prestigious accolades. With three groundbreaking designs by Shintaro Monden, Michael Anastassiades, and Alessandro Stabile, the brand has swept the 2025 Good Design Awards, leaving a lasting impression on the industry.

Let's start with Shintaro Monden's masterpiece, the Tsumiki LED lamp. This innovative creation from the Japanese studio Medum challenges traditional lamp design. Its genius lies in magnetic coupling, allowing the base, bracket, and lampshade to be arranged freely. Imagine a lamp that can be customized to your heart's desire! Monden explains, "We've reinvented the table lamp by letting you orient and rearrange its components." And the best part? The shade slides and rotates 360 degrees, ensuring your lighting preferences are met.

But here's where it gets even more impressive. The Tsumiki lamp doubles as a portable light thanks to its built-in battery. Monden's inspiration? The Japanese concept of 'building blocks,' encouraging users to explore their creativity. Available in a range of colors, this lamp is a true testament to functional art.

Now, enter the Halesia lamp, a collaboration between Alessi and Michael Anastassiades. This elegant piece draws inspiration from nature, featuring two steel bells that gracefully conceal the light source. Anastassiades reveals, "Halesia's indirect illumination creates a captivating atmosphere during dining." The lamp's name pays homage to the Halesia Carolina, a flowering plant known as 'Silver Bells.' Its polished surface reflects the surroundings, adding a touch of intrigue.

And last but not least, meet Bedin, designed by Alessandro Stabile. This aluminum lamp defies conventional proportions, emphasizing the base and incorporating advanced LED technology. Stabile draws a unique connection to the cosmos, naming the lamp after a recently discovered galaxy. He poetically describes the LED crown as "a tiny, wonderful dwarf galaxy." Bedin's intuitive controls and versatile finishes make it a perfect fit for any setting.

These award-winning designs showcase the power of creativity and innovation in lighting. But what do you think? Are these lamps a brilliant fusion of form and function, or do they sacrifice practicality for aesthetics? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a conversation about the future of lighting design!