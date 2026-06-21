Aldi's Lacura Makeup Haul: Affordable Dupes for High-End Brands (2026)

Get ready to revolutionize your makeup routine without breaking the bank! Aldi’s Lacura range is back and better than ever, introducing new products that rival high-end brands like Benefit—but at a fraction of the cost. And this is the part most people miss: these budget-friendly gems are not just affordable; they’re packed with quality ingredients and innovative formulas that promise salon-worthy results. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a £5.99 mascara really outperform a £27 luxury brand? We’re about to find out.

Aldi has long been a go-to destination for savvy shoppers seeking incredible beauty buys, and their latest Lacura lineup is no exception. In response to the brown lashes trend, the new Girl Gone Bad Brown Mascara is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance and define their lashes. Enriched with Vitamin E, it conditions while keeping lashes in place for up to 36 hours—all for just £5.99. That’s a staggering 78% less than leading brands like Benefit, making it a no-brainer for beauty lovers on a budget.

But that’s not all—Aldi’s shelves are brimming with other Lacura treasures. The Lacura Lip Balms, priced at £3.49, are back by popular demand and available in three mouthwatering shades: Dulce De Leche, Cake Pop, and Vanilla. Infused with Shea Butter and Murumuru Seed Butter, these balms hydrate, soothe, and deliver an effortless spring-ready look.

For a flawless base, the Lacura Luminous Filter Foundation (£4.99) is a lightweight, multitasking hero. Available in six shades, it hydrates, blurs imperfections, and creates a natural glow. Pair it with the Lacura Brightening Concealer (£3.99), a weightless formula enriched with Vitamin C and Caffeine, to brighten under-eyes and smooth fine lines in one step. And let’s not forget the Lacura Coral Blusher (£3.99), a soft, shimmery essential that adds a warm, natural flush to your cheeks.

Brows need love too, and the Lacura Microblade Effect Pen (£3.49) makes precision effortless. With its unique three-pronged micro tip, it mimics hair-like strokes in a single swipe, available in Medium and Dark shades. Plus, the Lacura Sunkissed Bronzer (£3.99) ensures you look sun-kissed even on the dreariest days, enhancing cheekbones, hairline, jawline, and neck with a holiday-fresh glow.

All these products hit Aldi stores from 1st March, but don’t wait—stocks won’t last long. Here’s the thought-provoking question: In a world where beauty products can cost a fortune, does Aldi’s Lacura range prove that quality doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think these budget buys can truly rival the big brands? Or is there still a place for luxury in your makeup bag?