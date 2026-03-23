Will Carlos Alcaraz's dominance continue, or will Jannik Sinner reclaim the top spot? The ATP Tour's current rankings indicate a thrilling two-man race for the No. 1 position. Alcaraz, who has spent 59 weeks at No. 1, is now just 13th on the all-time list, with Sinner close behind. The Spaniard's recent victories at the US Open and Australian Open have given him a 2,850-point lead over Sinner. This week, both players are competing in the ATP 500 in Doha, with Sinner aiming to make up ground on his debut. The Italian has no points to defend until the clay-court swing in Rome, providing him with a strategic advantage. Alcaraz, meanwhile, faces a quarter-final in Doha, a semi-final at Indian Wells, and a second round in Miami before the clay season begins. The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner has become a defining narrative of the ATP Tour, with Alcaraz leading their head-to-head series 10-6. If both players reach the championship match in Doha, their rivalry could be reignited for the first time since the Nitto ATP Finals in November. The battle for No. 1 is far from over, with the clay season approaching and both players competing in major events. The question remains: who will ultimately claim the top spot?
Alcaraz vs Sinner: The Battle for World No. 1 Continues | ATP Doha Preview (2026)
References
- https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4452333/eala-earns-third-top-10-win-outduels-paolini-in-energized-dubai-night-session
- https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-sinner-no-1-projection-doha-2026
- https://www.tennis.com/news/articles/with-roger-federer-watching-stan-wawrinka-makes-winning-return-to-dubai
- https://lastwordonsports.com/tennis/2026/02/15/atp-rio-de-janeiro-day-1-predictions-tabilo-nava/
- https://www.thetennisgazette.com/news/coco-gauff-reflects-on-her-loss-to-elina-svitolina-at-the-australian-open-ahead-of-their-rematch-in-dubai/
- https://lastwordonsports.com/tennis/2026/02/16/wta-dubai-day-3-predictions-rybakina-birrell/
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