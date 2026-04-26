Albion vs Charlton Athletic: A Thrilling 1-1 Draw at The Hawthorns (2026)

West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic played out an exhilarating 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening, keeping the Championship title race fiercely competitive. The match showcased the teams' determination and skill, with both sides creating numerous opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

Albion took an early lead through George Campbell's goal, which was a result of a well-executed corner kick. However, Charlton Athletic's Lyndon Dykes equalized in the 70th minute, showcasing his clinical finishing abilities. The game remained tense as both teams pushed for a winning goal.

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In the first half, Albion dominated possession and created several chances. Campbell's close-range effort was saved, and Charlie Taylor's volley narrowly missed the target. Max O'Leary, the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, made a crucial save to deny Harry Clarke's speculative strike. As the break approached, Albion continued to press, and their persistence paid off with Campbell's header from a corner, giving them a 1-0 lead at halftime.

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After the restart, Albion had further opportunities. A quick, flowing move almost resulted in a goal, but Maja poked the ball past the post. Both Nat Phillips and Charlie Taylor headed crosses over, and Isaac Price's finish went wide. Despite Albion's dominance, Charlton Athletic equalized against the run of play. Dykes, with his exceptional dribbling skills, went through and slotted the ball under O'Leary, making it 1-1 in the 70th minute.

In the final minutes, Albion's Alex Mowatt and substitute Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba went close to winning the game, but their efforts were not enough to secure the victory. The match ended in a draw, with both teams sharing the points.

Albion's starting lineup included O'Leary, Campbell (Imray 84), Phillips, Taylor, Styles, Diakite (Wallace 74), Mowatt, Molumby, Price (Jimoh-Aloba), Maja (Heggebø 65), and Johnston. The substitutes included Wallis, Bielik, Gilchrist, Bostock, and Dike.

The attendance was impressive, with 20,847 fans (including 826 away supporters) turning out to witness the thrilling encounter.

Albion vs Charlton Athletic: A Thrilling 1-1 Draw at The Hawthorns (2026)

References

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