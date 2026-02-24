Alberta Separatism: Former Liberal Minister Stéphane Dion Calls Out Premier Danielle Smith (2026)

The political landscape in Alberta is heating up, and the man who crafted the Clarity Act, Stéphane Dion, is not holding back. In a recent interview, Dion has some strong words for the separatist movement brewing in Alberta and its leader, Premier Danielle Smith.

A Line in the Sand: Dion's Stand Against Separatist Blackmail

Dion, a former Liberal cabinet minister, is calling out the Alberta government's actions, demanding clarity on their position regarding Alberta's place in Canada. He believes that Smith needs to be transparent about her indifference or care for Alberta's unity with the rest of the country.

"She needs to be clear. Is she indifferent about Alberta's place in Canada? Does she care? If she does, she should say so," Dion asserts.

But here's where it gets controversial... Smith, while maintaining that she doesn't want Alberta to leave the country, has taken steps that make it easier for separatists to force a constitutional referendum. The government has lowered the signature requirement from 600,000 to 177,000, a move that separatists have described as a 'big gift.'

Dion calls this decision 'irresponsible' and questions Smith's motives. If she opposes separation, why lower the bar for a referendum? He argues that Smith should explain her actions and their potential consequences to Albertans and Canadians.

And this is the part most people miss... Dion also highlights the need for Smith to outline the next steps and who would lead negotiations if a referendum were to take place. He questions the logic of Smith leading negotiations for something she doesn't believe in, calling it a 'mess.'

The U.S. Angle: Trump's Role and Alberta's Future

The situation becomes even more complex with the involvement of the U.S. State Department. An official has confirmed meetings with Alberta separatists, raising concerns about potential annexation and resource control. Dion denounces these actions, citing President Trump's unpredictable nature and his expressed views on territorial annexation.

"It would be a good deal for Trump, but completely bad for Albertans," Dion warns. He points out that Alberta's natural resources would be shared with a much larger population in the U.S., a scenario he deems 'completely irresponsible.'

A Call for Unity: Harper's Appeal

Former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper has also weighed in, calling for Liberals and Conservatives to unite in the face of these threats. Harper emphasizes the importance of preserving Canada's independence and unity, especially in these 'perilous times.'

"We must make any sacrifice necessary to preserve the independence and unity of this blessed land," Harper declares.

So, what do you think? Is Dion right to call out Smith's actions? Should Alberta separatists be concerned about U.S. involvement? And can Harper's call for unity make a difference? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!