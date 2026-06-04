Alana King's World Cup Dreams: Overcoming Disappointment and Injury (2026)

Snubbed but Unshaken: Alana King’s World Cup Dreams Burn Brighter Than Ever

Despite being left out of Australia’s T20 squad for the upcoming series against India, leg-spinner Alana King remains resolute in her pursuit of representing her country at this year’s T20 World Cup. The omission, which King herself describes as ‘disappointing,’ comes as a surprise given her stellar performance in the recent Women’s Ashes, where she was named Player of the Series, and her record-breaking figures of 7-18 against South Africa in the World Cup. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Australia overlooking a proven match-winner in favor of squad balance, or is there more to this decision than meets the eye?

King’s exclusion from the 14-player squad, which includes captain Sophie Molineux and all-rounder Ash Gardner, has raised eyebrows. Last year, she claimed six wickets at an average of 16.33 in T20Is, showcasing her ability to deliver under pressure. Yet, fellow leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was preferred for the India series. ‘You can’t fit everyone into the squad, let alone the XI,’ King remarked, acknowledging the harsh realities of team selection. But this is the part most people miss: King’s resilience and determination to evolve her game could make her an unstoppable force in the future.

With only six T20Is scheduled before the World Cup in the UK, King is focusing on what she can control: her performances and her conversations with the coaching staff. ‘I’m always trying to keep evolving my game, keep getting better,’ she said, emphasizing her commitment to growth. Her recent recovery from a fractured finger, which hindered her during the WBBL season with the Perth Scorchers, is a testament to her grit. ‘I never thought a little pinkie would play such a big part in my bowling,’ she admitted with a smile, adding, ‘Hopefully, I don’t break any more fingers.’

The series against India, the reigning world champions, is no small feat. King, who trained alongside Indian stars like Jemimah Rodrigues during the Women’s Premier League, knows the challenge ahead. ‘We’re playing the world champs, we’re not going to hide from that,’ she declared. But is Australia’s current squad truly equipped to dethrone the champions? And what role could King play in that mission if given the chance?

The multi-format series culminates in a four-day Test at the WACA, King’s home ground since her move from Victoria in 2020. She’s passionate about seeing women’s international cricket become a regular fixture at the redeveloped Perth venue. ‘A game every summer at the WACA would be tremendous for the women’s game,’ she said, her local pride shining through. King’s adaptation to the WACA’s hard deck, traditionally favoring fast bowlers, has seen her develop her top-spinner and expand her variation deliveries—a testament to her versatility.

As Sophie Molineux takes the reins as Australia’s multi-format captain, King is full of praise for her former Victorian teammate. ‘She’s an incredible leader,’ King said, adding, ‘I’m excited to have her as a skipper.’ Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy, who steps away from the game after a 16-year career, will captain Australia in the ODIs and Test. ‘You can’t really put into words what Midge has done for this side,’ King reflected, highlighting Healy’s fiery spirit and winning mentality.

As the T20 series opener kicks off at the SCG on Sunday, one question lingers: Will King’s snub fuel her World Cup ambitions, or will it be a missed opportunity for Australia? What do you think—is King’s exclusion justified, or should she be a cornerstone of Australia’s World Cup campaign? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!