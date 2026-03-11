Alan Cumming Breaks Pedro Pascal on Avengers Doomsday Set! Fantastic Four Crossover Revealed (2026)

Imagine the excitement of stepping into a world where your favorite superheroes collide—a world that is on the verge of unveiling a thrilling new chapter. Alan Cumming, renowned for his dynamic performances, recently shared his experiences while working on the much-anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, alongside the talented Pedro Pascal.

Marvel Studios has recently dropped not one but three tantalizing teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to hit theaters by the end of this year. These sneak peeks promise to bring together some iconic characters and storylines, making it an event that fans won't want to miss. Alan Cumming is set to reprise his beloved role as Nightcrawler in this exciting installment, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he opened up about his adventures on set, revealing that his first day was unexpectedly challenging.

In the light-hearted banter with Kimmel, Alan was acknowledged for stepping in as host for an episode over the summer, for which he earned a GLAAD award nomination—a significant recognition celebrating contributions to media from the LGBTQ+ community. Gratefully, Alan reflected on this honor and fondly recounted his experience interviewing the cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps during that episode.

He humorously noted, "They were pretty jet-lagged. They were adorable but downright exhausted. You know, press tours for major films can take them around the globe in just a week, leaving them completely bewildered when they return home. All of the Fantastic Four cast will be featured in Doomsday, and here's the funny part: during my first scene with Pedro, he somehow injured his neck and had to leave early. I broke Pedro!"

This amusing revelation prompted Kimmel to dig deeper, playfully questioning whether Alan was engaged in a fight against Pedro or if they were allies in action. With a chuckle, Alan sidestepped the inquiry, maintaining an air of mystery. Nonetheless, this incident hints at an exciting interaction between the Fantastic Four and the world of X-Men, as Alan's portrayal of Nightcrawler was first introduced in the film X2, where he played a crucial role.

Fantastic Four: First Steps represents a fresh take on one of Marvel's longest-standing superhero teams, who are now poised to join forces with not only the Avengers but also the Thunderbolts and X-Men. In addition to Pedro Pascal, who stars as Mr. Fantastic, the cast features Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Mark your calendars—Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. Are you excited to see how these beloved characters come together or do you think this crossover will fall flat? Share your thoughts below!